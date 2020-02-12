Best Activated Charcoal Products

Activated charcoal has become a hot buzzword in the health community—and for good reason! Charcoal can absorb harmful chemicals and toxins inside the body, prohibiting them from absorbing at the cellular level. This is highly beneficial when progressing through detox programs, reversing the symptoms of food poisoning, and helping soothe upset stomachs. Charcoal can even be used as a natural teeth whitener. Not all charcoal products created equal, however, and it’s essential to get a pure brand with organic ingredients. Here are the best five we’ve found on the market.

Best for Multi-Use

Hardwood Activated Charcoal Powder

Use Charcoal Daily. With a sizable eight-ounce bag of powder, you can use this charcoal for face masks, elixirs, and as part of a teeth whitening regimen.

What We Liked:

Each bag of powder comes with a scoop for easy access. The bag is resealable, so you can keep it on a shelf and protect the powder from moisture in the air. There is plenty to use for a variety of needs, from teeth whitening to facemasks, in addition to supplementing drinks for an upset stomach. The charcoal is certified food-grade and sourced from eastern American hardwood trees. The powder has been specifically formulated to be extra fine for including in drinks. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Toothpaste

Viva Doria Virgin Activated Charcoal Powder

Improve Dental Hygiene. Try adding charcoal to your toothpaste as an added whitener during your daily dental routine.

What We Liked:

The small 1.2-ounce jar is perfect for storing in a bathroom drawer or medicine cabinet. It’s just big enough to dip a toothbrush into during morning or evening routines. The charcoal is USP food-grade, vegan, and gluten-free. In a pinch, this small jar can be used to help with bloating or an upset stomach, and it contains instructions on the jar for mixing the correct proportions of powder and water. Buy it now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Potent

Organic Activated Charcoal Capsules

Highly Effective Capsules. Use these capsules for extra-strength detoxification or for daily use as part of a health regimen.

What We Liked:

These are the most potent capsules on the market, with 600 milligrams per capsule and a recommended dosage of two capsules. The charcoal is made from organic coconut shells and contains no fillers, binders, artificial ingredients, or gluten. Each bottle is certified organic, third-party tested, made in the USA, and comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Buy it today.

Best Value Capsules

Organic Activated Charcoal Capsules

Daily Detox. With 105 servings per bottle, you’ll have more than enough to incorporate as part of a detox routine.

What We Liked:

Activated charcoal capsules are easy to swallow and come with a half-year supply. This product is 100 percent organic, perfect for using as part of a detox program. The charcoal is steam-activated and highly absorptive. It’s free of gelatin, fillers, additives, magnesium stearate, and rice powder. Each bottle comes with an ebook that offers tips and a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Get it now.

Best for Beginners

Integrative Therapeutics

Try Using Charcoal. If you’re new to charcoal, try adding it to a daily health routine with this affordable 50-day supply.

What We Liked:

With 100 capsules, each bottle provides just enough to give charcoal a try—perfect for those interested in discovering the benefits of charcoal. The charcoal is tested for purity, potency, and bioavailability for maximum benefits. It’s free of gluten, artificial colors, preservatives, wheat, and fillers. This allotment is a convenient supply that allows you to introduce charcoal as part of a daily regimen or to keep in the medicine cabinet to combat the occasional upset stomach. Buy it here.