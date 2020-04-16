Best Aerobic Steppers

One of the best ways to experience quality aerobics is by purchasing a heavy-duty stepper. These steppers are perfect for getting a high-quality workout from home or your workout studio. In this article, we’ll go over four of our favorite platform steppers so that you can find the best piece of equipment for your home. With varying step extensions, step surfaces, and added features, you’re bound to find the perfect stepper for your needs.

Best Value

Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform

Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform



Excellent Stepper. This stepper comes at a great price and serves as a serious workout tool for your home or studio.

What We Liked

This aerobic stepper is lightweight and easy to use at home or at the gym. The stepper features an anti-slip grip surface that will keep you steady and in place while working out. It comes with two adjustable heights of four and six inches, making it a super flexible piece of workout equipment. Best of all, this stepper’s compact size makes it simple to store when not in use. Get it here.

Most Durable

The Step Original Aerobic Platform

The Step Original Aerobic Platform



Classic Stepper. This original stepper is made in the USA with top quality materials, ensuring a durable product. Buy it now.

What We Liked

For a sturdy stepper you can’t refuse, check out this no-fuss classic stepper by the Step. This workout prop is made entirely in the USA, ensuring a top quality product with every purchase. The stepper comes with two risers, allowing you to adjust the height up to four inches. Plus, this sturdy stepper can support up to 275 pounds, making it a great choice for most users.

Most Adjustable

Yes4All Adjustable Aerobic Step Platform

Yes4All Adjustable Aerobic Step Platform



Complete Step-Up Kit. This stepper comes with adjustable risers, allowing you to seamlessly customize your workout routine.

What We Liked

For a complete stepper kit, check out this pack by Yes4All. This stepper comes with four risers, allowing you to enjoy your workout at three different heights. The stepper comes in over five different colors and features a non-slip wide surface for sturdy use during intense workouts. Best of all, the wider platform can support up to 300 pounds at once. Get it now.

Best Overall

HomGarden 31" Adjustable Workout Aerobic Stepper

HomGarden 31" Adjustable Workout Aerobic Stepper



Non-Slip Stepper. This stepper comes with adjustable risers built to stay in place while you work out.

What We Liked

This aerobic stepper is a great pick. Its seamless design allows the included risers to stay in place, even during strenuous workouts. Enjoy working out at three different heights on the long, 31-inch base. Best of all, the stepper is made out of high-density materials, allowing the platform to support up to 550 pounds at once. Buy it here.