Best Aerobic Steppers
Best Value
Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform
Excellent Stepper. This stepper comes at a great price and serves as a serious workout tool for your home or studio.
What We Liked
This aerobic stepper is lightweight and easy to use at home or at the gym. The stepper features an anti-slip grip surface that will keep you steady and in place while working out. It comes with two adjustable heights of four and six inches, making it a super flexible piece of workout equipment. Best of all, this stepper’s compact size makes it simple to store when not in use. Get it here.
Most Durable
The Step Original Aerobic Platform
Classic Stepper. This original stepper is made in the USA with top quality materials, ensuring a durable product. Buy it now.
What We Liked
For a sturdy stepper you can’t refuse, check out this no-fuss classic stepper by the Step. This workout prop is made entirely in the USA, ensuring a top quality product with every purchase. The stepper comes with two risers, allowing you to adjust the height up to four inches. Plus, this sturdy stepper can support up to 275 pounds, making it a great choice for most users.
Most Adjustable
Yes4All Adjustable Aerobic Step Platform
Complete Step-Up Kit. This stepper comes with adjustable risers, allowing you to seamlessly customize your workout routine.
What We Liked
For a complete stepper kit, check out this pack by Yes4All. This stepper comes with four risers, allowing you to enjoy your workout at three different heights. The stepper comes in over five different colors and features a non-slip wide surface for sturdy use during intense workouts. Best of all, the wider platform can support up to 300 pounds at once. Get it now.
Best Overall
HomGarden 31" Adjustable Workout Aerobic Stepper
Non-Slip Stepper. This stepper comes with adjustable risers built to stay in place while you work out.
What We Liked
This aerobic stepper is a great pick. Its seamless design allows the included risers to stay in place, even during strenuous workouts. Enjoy working out at three different heights on the long, 31-inch base. Best of all, the stepper is made out of high-density materials, allowing the platform to support up to 550 pounds at once. Buy it here.