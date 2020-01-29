Best All Natural Lipsticks

There’s nothing more aesthetically powerful than a bold lipstick. Unfortunately, harsh parabens and synthetic oils in most makeup products can leave your lips unnaturally dry and cracked. Luckily, there’s been a resurgence in natural beauty products, including bold lip colors that won’t leave your lips feeling split, sore, and painful at the end of the day. With a variety of colors, formulas, and pigment intensities, you’re sure to find the best all-natural lipstick for your needs with any of these five great picks. Bring healthy moisture and glow back to your face with our selections.

Best Value

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Matte Lip Crayon

Natural Lip Crayon. This natural lip crayon comes in a wide variety of pigments that's won’t damage your lips.

What We Liked:

These lip crayons are extremely versatile with their unique, easy-to-use design. We also like the extensive array of pigments. Notably, these crayons come in both gloss and matte varieties, so you’ll be able to find the perfect lip color to match your look. Burt’s Bees is committed to the best for your overall health. They don’t add any fragrance or synthetic chemicals to their formula. The lip crayons are made with moisturizing shea butter and jojoba oil, leaving you with a light yet deeply nurturing feel. Get it here.

Editor’s Choice

Better'n Ur Lips Vegan Lipstick

All-natural Lip Color. This vegan lipstick is perfect for moisturizing your lips while simultaneously giving you that extra punch of color.

What We Liked:

If you’re vegan or committed to cruelty-free makeup, it can be difficult to find a lip color that actually works. Luckily, this lip color does just the trick and rightfully boasts having a vegan, organic, gluten-free, paraben-free, and petroleum-free formula. The lipstick comes in five different colors and is nutrient-rich with vitamins A, E, and B, among others. Best of all, the lipstick is made in the USA as a further testament to its quality. Buy it now.

Best Classic Red

Trophy Wife Cosmetics Natural Vegan Cruelty Free Lipstick

Deep Pigments. Trophy Wife offers gorgeous classic red lipsticks that won’t damage your skin.

What We Liked:

These natural lipsticks will give you the bold red color that you’ve been searching for without drying out your lips. The vegan lipstick is 100% cruelty-free, so you’ll feel great about your purchase of any of these four stunning matte colors. Notably, the lipsticks are made with plant-based wax, allowing the color to last all day long. You’re sure to love the light, natural feel combined with the bold color tones of this lipstick. Get it now.

Most Gentle

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm

Tinted Lip Alternative. If you’re tired of wearing sticky, heavy lipsticks, you should definitely check out these tinted lip balms.

What We Liked:

One of the worst parts of wearing lipstick is the sticky feel and sometimes dry residue that's left behind at the end of the day. Some of us hate that heavy, wet coating, although we still appreciate a little color on our faces. This tinted lip balm is a great alternative for users who want the benefits of soft color without damaging their lips and feeling uncomfortable as they smile, eat, and talk. The sheer balm lasts up to six hours and comes in seven different pigments for maximum flexibility. The balms are also paraben and cruelty-free, allowing you to enjoy your lip color – the look, the feel, and the revitalizing moisture. Buy it here.