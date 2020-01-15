Best All-Natural Shampoos for Better Hair

Considering switching shampoos and using an all-natural option that’s a bit healthier for both your hair and the planet? We don’t blame you. However, swapping shampoos can be scary. Buy the wrong thing and you’ll end up with a bad hair day — or two, or three! Finding the right formula for your hair type is crucial. If you’re a little hesitant about switching to an all-natural shampoo, check out one or a few of these five products, highlighting a few organic, hypoallergenic, and even vegan options.

Best General Use Shampoo

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo & Hair Conditioner

Whatever Your Type, This Shampoo Works. A unique blend of ingredients allows this shampoo to work wonders on all hair types.

What We Liked

This shampoo does a little bit of it all. The raw apple cider vinegar clarifies while removing buildup, and the oils work to strengthen and repair your hair. Those with oily hair will be glad to see that the shampoo boosts volume, while those with damaged or dry hair will be thankful for the added moisture. The only downside? You’ll have to use the shampoo and conditioner consistently for a while before you start to see results. Get Yours Today on Amazon.

Best for Damaged Hair

Pure Argan Oil Hair Growth Therapy Shampoo

Severely Damaged Hair? Damaged, dry, thinning and loss of hair is a thing of the past.

What We Liked

This hypoallergenic shampoo contains pure argan oil and a selection of other ingredients that all help to reduce frizz, strengthen hair, and feed the scalp. There are no artificial colors or additives. The end result is smooth, soft, and shiny hair, and after continued use, purchasers report less and less lost hair ending up down the shower drain. Buy Now on Amazon.

Best for Oily Hair

ArtNaturals Organic Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Works Wonders on Oily Hair. You don’t have to skip moisturizing your hair just because you have an oily scalp.

What We Liked

This shampoo from ArtNaturals efficiently scrubs away any excess oil and dirt, leaving no grease or residue behind. But on top of that, it repairs hair damage and hydrates, so even users with thin, fine, and oily hair are left with wonderfully clean, soft, and fresh locks. Don’t believe us? Try it for yourself! You don’t have anything to lose, as ArtNaturals offers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. You can get your money back with no questions asked if you don’t like the way your hair feels and looks after using this shampoo and conditioner combo. Shop on Amazon.

Best for Dull Hair

Maple Holistics Natural Mint Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Add Life, Shine, and Bounce to Your Locks. Liven up that head of hair with this invigorating shampoo and conditioner.

What We Liked

Maple Holistics’s natural mint shampoo and conditioner is designed to bring new life to dull, dry, thinning, or otherwise sad hair. Hair is left looking smooth, sleek, and shiny, thanks to the two types of mint and jojoba included in the shampoo’s formula. Available at Amazon.

Best for Vegans

DermaChange Organic Vegan Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner Set

Vegan Hair Care Never Looked So Good. Show off an amazing head of hair, no guilt required.

What We Liked

If you’ve been on the hunt for a vegan shampoo and conditioner but have yet to find one you like, consider DermaChange’s vegan hair growth shampoo and conditioner set. The formula detoxifies your scalp and cleans away any product residue or buildup, and then nourishes from the root down using cassava root and other pure ingredients, such as orange peel. Better yet, the formula is designed to match the natural pH level of your scalp and hair, for a hair care experience as unique as you. Buy Today.