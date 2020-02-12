Best Aloe Vera Products

Aloe vera has long been prized for its versatility—used for everything from healing sunburns to soothing psoriasis and reducing symptoms of eczema. The pulp of this desert-loving plant was used for centuries by native peoples for medicinal purposes. Now, you can find it in everything from face creams to shampoos and conditioners. Its moisturizing properties are perfect for dry skin and hair alike. Whether you already love it or you simply want to try it out, here are our top picks.

Best Quality

Organic Aloe Vera Gel with 100% Pure Aloe from Freshly Cut Aloe Plant

Top Quality Moisturizer. Use this organic aloe vera gel to cool burns and soothe the most sensitive skin with high-quality ingredients.

What We Liked:

In a large 12-ounce bottle, there’s plenty of this organic aloe vera gel to go around. Each batch of gel is third-party tested by Cosmetic Analysis and Oko-Test. Their aloe is grown, harvested, and tested in IASC certified facilities for quality and purity. It’s USDA certified organic, and grown, harvested, and bottled in the USA. The all-natural gel absorbs quickly and leaves no sticky residue behind. It’s free of alcohol, parabens, colors, and fragrances. Get it now.

Best Trial Size

Aloe Vera Gel from Organic Cold Pressed Aloe for Face, Body, and Hair

Try Something New. Test out the wonders of aloe vera for yourself with this small bottle, which provides the perfect amount of product for trying out at home.

What We Liked:

This comes in a convenient eight-ounce bottle, just big enough to try and decide whether aloe vera is for you. It’s made of 99.75 percent organic aloe vera and is formulated to absorb quickly without leaving residue behind. The aloe vera is cold-pressed, ensuring maximum quality and potency. It’s free of artificial colors, fragrance, and alcohol. Buy it today.

Best Value

Nature Republic New Soothing Moisture Aloe Vera Gel 92% Korean Cosmetics

Soothing Moisturizer. Apply this soothing aloe vera to sunburns or extra dry skin for a boost of moisture.

What We Liked:

This extra-large jar contains 92 percent organic aloe vera leaf extract. It is formatted to soothe and hydrate, absorbing quickly while leaving no residue behind. The gel has a luxurious feel and is beneficial for inflamed or sensitive skin. Safe enough for arms, legs, and even your face, this is perfect for using as part of a daily routine for firming and moisturizing skin. It’s free of parabens, mineral oils, and artificial colors. Buy it today.

Best for Families

NaturSense Organic Aloe Vera Gel

Family-Sized Aloe Vera. Take this handy aloe vera bottle to the beach, the park, or keep in your home to use with the whole family.

What We Liked:

The bottle is convenient and easily portable. Big enough to use on the whole family, it’s small enough to stash in a beach bag or day bag for the beach. The pop-top makes it perfect for squeeze applications on the go. It’s 99.75 percent organic and is free of parabens, colorants, fragrance, and gluten. It goes on clear, rubs right in, and leaves no sticky residue behind. Buy it here.