Best Ankle Braces

Ankle injuries can be far too common in the world of athletics, sometimes it's as simple as rolling your ankle out on a hike, or shooting some hoops in the backyard. Wearing an ankle brace after an ankle sprain can help you heal faster.Ankle braces provide stabilization and support to the ankle allowing you to put weight on it sooner than without. These ankle braces can also be used in injury prevention. In this round-up we picked our favorite ankle braces to choose from for ankle support.

Best Ankle Compression Sleeves

PowerLix Ankle Brace

Pair of Ankle Compression Sleeves. A pair of ankle compression sleeves to support and brace the ankle during movement.

What we Liked

These ankle sleeves are a high quality, breathable material that can be worn during exercise or a long day on your feet. These sleeves do a great job of dispersing pressure across the ankle joint to alleviate stress. This allows for relief for most ankle ailments such as swelling, plantar fasciitis, muscle fatigue, and much more. Get it here.

Best Support For Athletics

Mcdavid Ankle Brace

Supportive Ankle Brace. A supportive ankle brace designed to simulate athletic tape with a figure-6 strapping pattern for injury recovery and prevention.

What we Liked

The perfect ankle brace for support of a low or high ankle sprain. The strapping pattern is designed to simulate athletic tape spreading the pressure away from sensitive areas after an ankle injury, or for injury prevention. Fits both the right or left ankle. Buy it now.

Best Range of Motion.

Bodyprox Ankle Brace

Wide Range of Motion Ankle Brace. Great range of motion ankle brace wrap designed for chronic or acute ankle injuries. Relieves pain and provides comfort and support to heal faster.

What we Liked

The design of this ankle brace with its open heel allows for great range of motion while also providing firm support of the ankle. The material is soft neoprene that’s both comfortable and breathable. Buy it here.

Most Adjustable

ComfiLife Ankle Brace

Ankle Support Wrap. An ankle sleeve wrap that provides adjustable compression for reducing swelling and pain from ankle injuries.

What we Liked

This ankle brace is actually a wrap that works great for ankle stabilization. This wrap can be used for injury prevention as well as injury rehabbing. The adjustability of this wrap allows for different levels of compression to be applied. Made with high quality materials that’s easy to use and is comfortable with shoes on. Get it now.