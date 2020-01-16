Best Apple Cider Vinegar

A daily shot of apple cider vinegar can reduce acid reflux, balance your cholesterol levels, soothe skin conditions, and offer many other health benefits. You can also experience health benefits of apple cider vinegar by cooking with it, using it as a salad dressing, and even applying it to your skin. The consistency, purity, taste, and source are all important features to evaluate in your selection process. We’ve reviewed five great apple cider vinegars on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Most Pure

Fairchild’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar with the Mother

Undiluted Apple Cider Vinegar. Undiluted apple cider vinegar that delivers more ACV per bottle

What We Liked:

The Fairchild’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar with the Mother is undiluted, delivering more pure apple cider vinegar per bottle. We enjoyed the delicious taste, made of 100% organic apples, free of concentrate, peels and cores. Having this gluten-free option in the kitchen was a great benefit to us. Get it here.

Best Bulk Buy

Bragg Organic Raw Unfiltered Apple Cider

Bulk Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. 128oz organic apple cider vinegar with the Mother of Vinegar

What We Liked:

The Bragg Organic Raw Unfiltered Apple Cider comes in a generous 128-ounce bottle. We thought the apple cider paired nicely with our salad and veggies for delicious flavor. We also took advantage of the external benefits of the apple cider vinegar, using it in our skin regime throughout the week. Get it today.

Great Value

Dynamic Health Organic Cider Vinegar

Organic Cider Vinegar at Great Price. Affordable organic cider vinegar in a convenient 16oz bottle

What We Liked:

The Dynamic Health Organic Cider Vinegar is both organic and raw. We liked the taste of the unpasteurized, unfiltered apple cider vinegar. We found the taste smooth and delicious and love that we can reap the wonderful health benefits. Buy it here.

Home Grown

Lucy’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Made in the USA. Organic apple cider vinegar made with organically grown apples from the state of Washington

What We Liked:

Lucy’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is USDA Organic certified. Every day we enjoyed the smooth crisp taste of this apple cider vinegar. Our favorite use of the apple cider vinegar was in our morning breakfast smoothie. The rich, thick taste made this apple cider vinegar a staple in our kitchen. Buy it here.

Great Value Pack

Four Pack Vermont Village Organic Apple Cider

Apple Cider Vinegar Variety Pack. Variety pack of organic apple cider vinegar that contains four different flavors

What We Liked:

The Vermont Village Organic Apple Cider Variety Pack comes with four great flavors. We enjoyed sipping on the variety of flavors that were included in this pack, our favorites being Cranberries & Honey and Blueberries & Honey. Stored comfortably in our pantry, we enjoyed all four flavors in both our cooking and daily shots of apple cider vinegar. Get it today.

