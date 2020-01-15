Apple cider vinegar has long been known as a kind of cure-all for whatever might ail you. And not only is it renowned for its healing properties, but the substance also has a reputation for its well-trusted preventative qualities. High in acetic acid, apple cider vinegar is capable of killing off bad bacteria, both inside and outside the body; it may help to lower high blood sugar levels and is therefore well-liked by those with type 2 diabetes; it can help curb the appetite, supporting improved weight loss; and it could improve heart health by lowering cholesterol. Ready to start reaping these apple cider vinegar benefits for yourself? Here are five options to consider when shopping for this pantry staple.

Most Potent

Fairchild's Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

Undiluted, Sustainable and Full Strength. If you aren’t shy about your love for apple cider vinegar, you’ll enjoy this full-strength, undiluted vinegar created sustainably in the U.S.A.

What We Liked

Pop open this bottle of apple cider vinegar and you’ll be instantly blown away by the fresh, sharp smell. While Fairchild’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is affordable, it certainly doesn’t allow quality to suffer due to its low price, giving users a bold, fresh and balanced flavor and scent. In addition to being consumed orally, the vinegar is also useful as a hair rinse, skin solution, and cleaning product. Buy Today on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Editors Choice

Bragg Organic Raw Unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with The Mother

Over 100 Ounces of Pure Goodness. Stock up on one of the most popular names in the apple cider vinegar business.

What We Liked

Bragg is the biggest name in the apple cider vinegar biz, and for good reason. The brand makes a superior product, and while it might be a little more expensive, you get a lot for your money (128 ounces of vinegar for 32 dollars). This option contains the “Mother of Vinegar,” or chains of protein enzyme molecules that are known for their cleaning powers. The vinegar is good for a multitude of uses, including cooking, and Bragg even recommends trying a bit atop your popcorn. Bulk Up on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Affordable

Dynamic Health Organic Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Benefits on a Budget. For the same price as a cup of coffee, you can enjoy your daily dose of apple cider vinegar for weeks.

What We Liked

Dynamic Health’s cider vinegar option is made with only two ingredients — organic, raw apple cider vinegar and filtered water. It’s diluted to 5 percent acidity and is unpasteurized and unfiltered. The presence of the “Mother of Vinegar” protein enzymes results in some rather slimy substances floating around in the bottle, but the amount of the “Mother” in each bottle differs from batch to batch. Most users take the vinegar orally, one tablespoon per day, making a bottle last for quite a while, at less than 5 dollars per bottle. Available on Amazon.

Best Non-GMO Option

Lucy's Family Owned - USDA Organic NonGMO Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

No GMOs for this Organic Brand. Lucy’s is touted for the brand’s rigid adherence to a high-quality product and family values.

What We Liked

When you purchase Lucy’s raw apple cider vinegar, you can rest easy knowing you’re supporting a family-owned, family-run business that adamantly gives back to its community. The old-fashioned brand only uses in-state apples and puts an emphasis on using only non-GMO, organic products. Buy Now.

Best for Newbies

Vermont Village Organic Apple Cider Sipping Vinegar

Great Taste. One aspect of apple cider vinegar that some people just don’t like? The sour, lip-puckering flavor — the same flavor Vermont Village avoids.

What We Liked

Vermont Village produces not just apple cider vinegar, but apple cider sipping vinegar, which allows you to better enjoy this healthy drink if you just can’t stand the taste of normal apple cider vinegar. A four-pack of sipping vinegar allows you to try multiple flavors, including blueberry, ginger, turmeric, honey, and cranberry. Get Yours Today on Amazon.