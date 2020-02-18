Best Argan Oil Dry Shampoos

When you’re running late and scrambling to get out the door on time, suddenly remembering that you’re due to wash your hair is the last thing you need to deal with. That’s when dry shampoo comes in and saves the day. The best dry shampoo products remove built-up oiliness and refresh hair with volume and healthy shine. Quality dry shampoos won’t leave a white, sticky residue or make your hair unmanageable or tough to handle. Here are our top picks.

Best for All Hair Types

Argan Oil Dry Shampoo for Dark and Blonde Hair

Spray Hair Clean. No matter what color your hair, this argan oil dry shampoo will lift and volumize tresses, adding texture while fighting frizz for a fresh look.

What We Liked:

This product leaves no white residue in your hair and is perfect for any hair type and color. The color-safe formula keeps your hair color vibrant and gives your hair a healthy shine. Oil is absorbed starting at the roots to leave your hair soft and touchable. Each bottle comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value

OGX Refresh Revitalize Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Dry Shampoo

Affordable Hair Styling. Spray your hair and style with a renewed, fresh, and volumized look for a day at the office or around town.

What We Liked:

This affordable dry shampoo is infused with silk proteins to absorb oil and produce a look of overall freshness. It creates fresh, soft, and revitalized hair that is easily styled and soft to the touch. The shampoo will increase fullness, smoothness, curls, and bounce, and it’s perfect for use on any hair color, type, or style. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Dry or Color-Treated Hair

Natural Formula Dry Shampoo (for Dry or Color-Treated Hair)

Spray and Style Away. With a few quick sprays, hair will go from needing a wash to looking fabulous with this natural dry shampoo.

What We Liked:

This dry shampoo is ideal for dry and color-treated hair. The natural formula soaks up oil to freshen hair and infuses natural argan oil to nourish it. In addition, this shampoo will add protective moisture to damaged and dry hair. A few sprays are all you need before you comb and style as usual. Hair will be soft, fresh, and clean. It’s free of talc, parabens, sodium chloride, and sodium lauryl sulfate. Get it here.

Best for Normal to Dry Hair

Brilliance New York

Hydrate Your Hair. Lock in moisture with this argan-infused, moisture-rich shampoo that’s perfect for normal to dry hair.

What We Liked:

The argan oil, vitamin E, and fatty acids included in the formula of this shampoo will help lock in moisture and restore natural balance to your hair. It will cleanse, strengthen, and restore, all while infusing each strand of hair with light moisturizing oil. The formula is paraben-free and great for straight or curly hair. Get it now.