Best Arnica Creams

For the ultimate in healing for bruising, stiff muscles, or painful swelling from an injury or fall, arnica is the best natural product you can apply. Arnica is deeply restoring and provides fast recovery for bruises and stiffness. When combined with other natural ingredients, you can expect quick muscle recovery with consistent use over time. Here are the top five arnica products we’ve found.

Best for Traveling

Arnica Cream

Pain Relief Anywhere. Provide yourself with pain relief in the office or at the gym with this easy-to-dispense arnica cream.

What We Liked:

The pump top and small size of this pain relief cream make it a perfect candidate for packing in a purse, gym bag, or backpack. Not only will the combination of arnica, shea butter, vitamins C and E, and MSM relieve pain, but it will also reduce bruising, scarring, and swelling from surgery or injury. Each bottle comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, so you can try it out risk-free. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Massage

Relief Arnica Cream

Massage Pain Away. Massage this arnica cream into any area of pain for fast-acting relief and restoration.

What We Liked:

While this lotion can be used as a topical rub-in, it’s best if used specifically as a massage cream. When massaged into sore muscles, the arnica will penetrate deeply to provide lasting pain relief and restoration to sore muscles. The lotion is silky and smooth and non-oily. Enjoy an active lifestyle and soothe post-workout pains with this all-natural massage cream. It's available here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Bruise Relief

Pure Relief Arnica Bruise Lotion

Heal Bruises and Scrapes. Watch bruises fade and heal rapidly with this lasting and robust arnica cream.

What We Liked:

For those with sensitive or thin skin that easily bruises, this is the product to have on hand. The combination of arnica, vitamin K, L-Arginine, and horse chestnut helps speed recovery by boosting circulation and reducing inflammation. Aloe vera moisturizes the skin while witch hazel and calendula promote skin healing. The light, non-greasy formula absorbs deeply to soothe sensitive skin. Each bottle comes with a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Buy it today.

Best for Athletes

NatraBio The Arnica Rub

Pain Relief for the Whole Family. With this three-pack, you’ll have enough cream for the whole family, no matter how many sports the kids play.

What We Liked:

Each bottle is four ounces, which is plenty for consistent use after sports injuries or bruising. The rub is fast-acting thanks to arnica and aids with stiffness, muscle pain, sprains, and bruises, as well. It’s smooth and non-greasy and absorbs quickly. This is a cost-effective pain-relief cream to have on hand for a family that enjoys sports. Get it here.

Best Unscented Arnica Cream

Arnicare Cream

Scent-Free Pain Relief. Massage pain away from stiff, achy muscles and reduce swelling and bruising due to injury.

What We Liked:

This three-pack is enough to last through consistent use to heal stiff muscles, swelling, and bruising. Arnica will provide fast-acting pain relief in addition to deeply restoring tissues. The convenient size and multi-pack make this the perfect setting for having at home and when traveling. It's available now.