Best Aromatherapy Products

Aromatherapy can be one of the best ways to enhance your meditation or stretching session, and these essential oils each evoke a variety of feelings, and some can help relieve sinuses stuffiness. But don’t be fooled by the small bottles—essential oils are extracted and formulated to be highly potent and one needs to use only a couple of drops, so these therapeutic oils will last you for months to come. A variety of scent profiles and sizes, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle.

Best for Beginners

ArtNaturals Aromatherapy Essential Oil and Diffuser Gift Set

All-in-one Diffuser Set. This kit includes a high-quality diffuser and 16 essential oils to get you started.

What We Liked:

If you’re just starting out in the world of essential oils, this is the pick for you. This kit includes a classic wood-lined diffuser with different misting and timer settings. Along with the diffuser, you’ll receive 16 essential oils to get you started, making this a great choice for users who haven’t identified their favorite scent yet. Customers loved how quiet this diffuser was and the variety of scent options for the modest price. Get it today.

Best Overall

KIS OIL

Amazing Value. This kit includes 8 different essential oils for a fraction of the usual price.

What We Liked:

If you or a loved one enjoys experimenting with a variety of essential oils, this is the perfect kit. This set includes 8 different therapeutic-grade oils, including eucalyptus, lavender, and peppermint, among others. This set also includes a 100% money-back guarantee. Customers loved the affordability of this kit and the powerful scent of the oils. It's available now.

Best for Sleep

Healing Solution Lavender Essential Oil

Pure Therapeutic-Grade Lavender. This soothing lavender oil is perfect for sending you off to sleep and relaxing your body.

What We Liked:

Lavender lovers, rejoice! This lavender oil is 100% therapeutic grade. It comes in sizes from three ounces to four fluid ounces, so you’re sure to get the right amount for your needs. The bottle includes a standard dropper to keep you from using too much oil at a time. Customers loved the potency of this oil, and a couple of users found success using this oil to ease sinus congestion. Get it here.