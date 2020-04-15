Best At-Home Full Body Vibration Machines

Body vibration machines can provide fitness and health benefits. These machines have plates that vibrate at high levels. They may help improve muscle strength, reduce muscle soreness, improve flexibility, enhance blood flow, and reduce back pain. These devices are also useful for weight loss when combined with healthy eating habits. When shopping for a full body vibration machine, consider the type of vibration (oscillating or tri-planar), the platform dimensions, and the overall size of the device. Here is our review of four different full body vibration machines so you can find the right one for you.

Clearest Console Design

Confidence Fitness Slim Full Body Vibration Platform Fitness Machine

Full Body Vibration Machine in a Compact Design. This whole body vibration machine’s compact design makes it perfect for small spaces, and the included wheels make it easy to move.

What We Liked

This full body vibration machine is perfect for home use due to its compact design. It measures 29 inches wide, 48inches high, and 27.5 inches in diameter. The user-friendly display has a simple navigation menu that includes three built-in programs, speed controls, and a heart rate monitor to help you have the workout you need. With the 50 speed settings, you can always find the level of intensity you need to accomplish your health goals. You can stand, sit, or lay down on the vibration plate to amplify the exercise. The plate also comes with yoga straps to help with upper body and arm exercises. The vibration plate measures 21 inches by 15 inches, and the maximum user weight is 300 pounds. We liked that this full body vibration machine has a compact design and easy-to-use navigation menu. Buy it today.

Best Extra Features

LifePro Rhythm Vibration Plate Machine

Full Body Vibration Machine that Vibrates and Oscillates. This whole body vibration machine provides both vibration and oscillation to help with recovery and wellness.

What We Liked

This full body vibration machine helps with recovery and wellness with a plate that both vibrates and oscillates. This machine tracks your stats with built-in heart trackers in each handrail so you can monitor progress. Additionally, the console is easy to use thanks to clear controls and a bright display. It comes with 99 adjustable speeds, so you always get the workout you need. It’s designed with safety in mind as it has handrails and anti-slip rubber on the vibrating plate. The machine can fit in most homes as it is 48 inches high, 27.3 inches deep, and 29 inches wide. The maximum user weight is 330 pounds. It also comes with extra materials such as training videos, customer support, a free ebook, two resistance bands, four mini bands, and a cup holder. It also comes with a 100 percent lifetime warranty. We liked that this full body vibration machine comes with a variety of extra supportive materials, can fit most spaces, and has a variety of easy-to-use functions. Get it now.

Best Exercise Manual

Axis-Plate Whole Body Vibration Platform Training and Exercise Fitness Machine

Whole Body Vibration Machine with Oscillating Motion. This full body vibration machine provides commercial-grade quality oscillation for an effective, low-impact workout for all fitness levels.

What We Liked

This full body vibration machine provides professional-quality oscillation with its powerful 500-watt vibration plate. With this machine, you can customize exercise using one of three pre-programmed workouts, 99 speed settings, or use the manual option. It comes with removable resistance bands to help provide an upper body workout. The handles feature a built-in BMI sensor to help monitor progress. The console is easy to use with touch controls and a clear control panel. It also comes with an exercise guide. This machine has a large platform (27.5 inches long by 29 inches wide) to provide ample space for workouts. The compact design (27.5 inches long by 29 inches wide by 48 inches high) comes with front-mounted wheels, and the maximum user weight is 265 pounds. We liked that this full body vibration machine is easy to use, can calculate your BMI to help assess progress, comes with an exercise guide, and has a compact design. Get it today.

Best Display with MP3 Port

Pinty 2000W Whole Body Vibration Platform Exercise Machine with MP3 Player

Whole Body Vibration Machine with MP3 Port. This full body vibration machine comes with ten preset programs, an easy-to-use LED monitor display, and included MP3 port.

What We Liked

This full body vibration machine provides an effective and quiet workout with a 2,000-watt motor. It offers a wide variety of workout options with ten pre-programmed workouts and 180 speed adjustment options. The easy-to-use LED display offers different modes, time settings, and speed settings. It can also display BMI. The machine has a solid metal frame and safety features, including a non-toxic, non-skid base board, foam-wrapped handles, and adjustable rubber feet for stability. The vibration machine includes two detachable resistance straps for upper body exercises. This sturdy machine can hold up to 330 pounds, has caster wheels, and has a compact size (46.5 inches high by 23.6 inches deep by 26 inches wide). We liked that this compact full body vibration machine comes with a variety of preset workouts, 180 speeds, and an easy-to-use display that also includes an MP3 port. Buy it now.