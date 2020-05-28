Best Athletic Skorts

Your active lifestyle demands quality and comfort that can stand up to your vigorous needs. And why shouldn’t you look great as well? An athletic skirt and shorts all combined in one comfortable package, known as “skorts,” could be your answer. With a variety of colors and patterns available, these comfortable skorts will have you looking and feeling great on the court, trail, yoga studio, or golf course. We’ve decided to help you narrow down your choices to four stellar picks you can trust. Read on to discover our top selections on the market today.

Top Pick

BALEAF Women's Athletic Skorts

Down to the Details

Baleaf Skorts deliver big results in every way. Signature blends are unique to each piece, and for your safety, reflective details keep you visible in low-lighting.

What We Liked

The body of this skort is a blend of 90 percent polyester with 10 percent spandex, while the mesh lining is made up of 95 percent polyester with 5 percent spandex. All this keeps you cool and dry by wicking away moisture quickly. The double-layer triangle-shaped gusset won’t ride up or pinch, giving you a greater range of motion. Further comfort is provided with the wide elastic waistband and internal drawcord. These skorts also have a hidden pocket, a headphone cable hole, and pockets on each leg to store your phone, keys, or other essentials. Available in ten colors. Get it here.



Runner Up

Oalka Women's Active Athletic Skirt Sports Skort

Keep Your Valuables Close

We all get tired of setting our keys, headphones, and other valuables on the ground or close by during workouts. Now you can forget that problem. Discreet, comfortable pockets in the front and back solve that issue for good.

What We Liked

Made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex, the skorts come with built-in mesh liner shorts to wick away sweat quickly to keep you dry and comfortable. Each leg has a hidden pocket to securely hold a tennis ball, while the elastic band has small pockets in the front and back to keep earphones or other essential items. The two layers – skirt and inner mesh liner shorts – are designed for comfort during rigorous activity during nearly any season. Buy it now.

Best Pattern Options

Ekouaer Women's Active Performance Skort

Mix and Match Comfort

With 16 patterns and color combinations, you’ll not only feel comfortable, but your great taste will stand out as well. Mix and match skorts with your favorite yoga tops, running tanks, or blouses.

What We Liked

The versatile design of a bottom liner and outer skirt provides a lightweight, stretchy, and comfortable solution for a variety of activities. The breathable material is wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying, with an elastic closure. If you’re looking for fun patterns in a skort, look no further. Buy it here.

Best Color Options

HEAD Women's Athletic Tennis Skort

Fit and Fashion

With so many color choices, your tennis skort will have you loving the great fit and beautiful trendy designs. Who says you can’t look gorgeous while working out? We win with confidence, right?

What We Liked

The pull-on closure and flat seams provide a snug fit that moves with you and stays in place during activity. It’s made of 88 percent polyester and 12 percent spandex for a soft, comfortable feel that wicks away moisture. You’ll be able to match these colors with absolutely any top in your wardrobe. Get it now.