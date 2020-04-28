Best Balance Discs

Why not work out while sitting at your desk or watching TV? Using a balance disc can help improve ab strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility. Besides being easy to use almost anywhere, balance discs can make getting into shape fun and easy. Have a wiggly student? Have them sit on a balance disc! Studies show that sensory cushions improve focus and increase engagement. Each of our three top balance discs is 13 inches in diameter and made of durable PVC so you can sit, stand, or push against them without worry. While they vary in look, feel, and design, each of these discs comes with a pump and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.

Environmentally Friendly

URBNFit Balance Disc

Eco-Friendly. Your health is affected by the materials you come into contact with every day. That’s why URBNFit Balance Discs are made free from glues, toluene, chloride, phthalates, and latex. They’ve got your back (and more) when it comes to creating safe health products.

What We Liked

URBNFit Balance discs are a fun and easy way to help kids and adults stay attentive and focused on their work. Place them on the floor or a chair. The non-slip surface will keep the disc in place. Take advantage of the raised massaging points to increase circulation, or flip it over to improve workouts. Each disc is 13 inches in diameter. There are five colors to choose from, and a free balance disc workout guide and hand pump are included. This disc comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Get it now.



Best Design

Tumaz Wobble Cushion

Durable Construction. Tumaz Wobble Cushions are made of thick and durable materials designed to hold up to 1,000 pounds to keep users safe. The disc materials are phthalate-free and BPA-free.

What We Liked

In addition to the cushion coming pre-inflated, a free pump is included to adjust the air level to your needs. Choose from the acupuncture effect of one side, or use the other side for balance training. Each disc is 13 inches in diameter, and there are six colors available. Plus, a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee is included. Buy it here.

Best Grip

Black Mountain Products Exercise Balance Stability Disc

Work Out Like a Pro. Heavy-duty PVC material gives the Black Mountain disc the ability to hold up under pressure. Take it to the gym or use at home to help improve coordination, balance, and flexibility.

What We Liked

Push-ups and other exercises are made easier thanks to the large spikes that ensure maximum grip of this 13-inch disc. Each disc is available in seven colors and includes a pump. This economical disc is backed by Black Mountain Products with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Get it today.