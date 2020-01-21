Best Bandaids

Minor cuts and scrapes happen when you least expect them. Having a variety of adhesive bandages available can help. Adhesive bandages can ease discomfort from injuries ranging from papercuts to knee scrapes. They also can keep cuts and minor wounds free of dirt and germs so you can heal faster. Additionally, covering wounds minimizes scabs and certainly prevents pesky ones from being snagged on clothing, objects, etc. Having a collection of adhesive bandages that are different sizes and types, including waterproof versions, will ensure you are ready for any minor injury. Below, you’ll find our top five picks.

Best One-Size-Only Pack

Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages for Wound Care and First Aid

Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages. These adhesive bandages are made of fabric that will stretch and bend with your skin for increased comfort.

What We Liked:

These adhesive bandages are made with memory-weave fabric, which helps the bandage bend and stretch with your skin for ultimate comfort while healing. The quilt-aid comfort pad helps cushion painful wounds and provides some protection against reinjury. Additionally, the pad has a unique hurt-free design to prevent it from sticking to the wound. These bandages are created to adhere for up to 24-hours, and we found that to be accurate. All 100 bandages in this package are 1 inch by 3 inches in size. Get them today.

Best Waterproof

Nexcare Waterproof Clear Bandages

Clear, Waterproof Adhesive Bandages. These clear adhesive bandages are waterproof and will stay on even in the shower or if swimming in a pool. The clear design makes them appealing.

What We Liked:

These adhesive bandages provide a 360-degree seal, which prevents water, dirt, and germs from coming into contact with your wound. These bandages are ultra-thin and breathable and come with a non-stick pad for comfort. The clear design is transparent so that the bandage will match your skin tone. This 100-count package contains a variety of sizes: 40 small bandages, 30 medium-sized, and 30 large ones. We appreciated the variety here and that these bandages do not contain natural rubber latex. They’re also made in the USA. Buy them here.

Most Flexible

Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages for Wound Care & First Aid

Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages for Wound Care & First Aid

Variety of Flexible Fabric Bandages. These adhesive bandages are made from a flexible fabric that moves and stretches with your skin for additional comfort. The bandages also come in a variety of sizes for multiple kinds of wounds.

What We Liked:

These adhesive bandages are made from a memory-weave fabric that allows the bandage to stretch and move with your skin. It’s a customized Band-Aid experience. The hurt-free pad removes easily and doesn’t stick to your wound. Additionally, the quilt-aid comfort pad is designed to cushion your wound while you heal. The bandages stay on for up to 24-hours and help protect your injury from dirt and germs. This 100-count adhesive bandage pack impressed us with its three different sizes that accommodate minor-sized cuts and scrapes.

Best Sheer Design

Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandage Family Variety Pack

Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandage Family Variety Pack

Assorted Sizes of Sheer Adhesive Bandages. This variety pack provides 280 adhesive bandages of different sizes in both sheer and clear designs.

What We Liked:

This adhesive bandage variety pack of sheer and clear bandages comes with five different sizes for discreet coverage of small to large wounds. The package contains a total of 280 bandages, including 120 sheer bandages in three different sizes, 40 clear strip-style bandages, and 30 clear spot bandages, among other varieties. These bandages are designed with breathability in mind and have hurt-free pads that won’t stick to your wound. We appreciated the range of sizes here and found ourselves satisfied with both sheer and clear options.

Best Variety Pack

Curad Assorted Bandages Variety Pack 300 Pieces

All Kinds of Protection. This variety pack comes with six different types of adhesive bandages to suit a number of wounds and needs. The pack includes some waterproof bandages and antibacterial bandages as well.

What We Liked:

This pack of adhesive bandages provides the most variety of wound care options here on our list. It contains six different types of bandages for any minor injury situation. It includes 30 medium waterproof bandages, 30 antibacterial fabric bandages, 70 assorted-sized flex fabric bandages, 80 assorted sheer bandages, 60 plastic bandages, and 30 assorted heavy-duty bandages. The antibacterial bandages come in an ouch-less design that helps prevent infection. The plastic bandages provide long-lasting protection. The heavy-duty bandages offer maximum protection, and the sheer bandages are perfect for discreet coverage. Lastly, the flex-fabric bandages stretch and move with your skin, which is great for injuries in areas that bend frequently. Buy them here.