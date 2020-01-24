Squats can be an excellent way to build strength and endurance during regular workouts. However, barbells can also add a lot of unintentional pressure onto your upper back and neck, which can sometimes be pretty painful. Luckily, barbell pads, sometimes called squat pads, serve as perfect solutions for keeping you safe while exercising. These special pads protect your upper back and come in a variety of styles, sizes, and materials for maximum protection. Here are some of the best barbell pads on the market today.

Best Overall

Fit Viva Barbell Pad

Secure Squat Pad. This barbell pad is complete with adjustable straps to keep the pad in place during your workout.

This pad has a non-slip surface to keep you safe while working out. It has a 1.3-inch protective layer of foam for proper separation, promoting excellent form while exercising. Notably, this pad has adjustable straps for extra security during your workout. With your choice of four different colors and this pad’s ability to fit both standard and Olympic grade barbells, this pad is the perfect choice for any serious workout enthusiast. Get it here.

Most Stylish

Perfect Peach Athletics Squat Pad

Stylish Squat Pad. This barbell pad is perfect for expressing your personal sense of style while effectively protecting you during your workout.

You’ll love the ultra-plush feel of this squat pad by Perfect Peach. The 17-inch long and 3.5-inch wide pad fits perfectly in a gym bag, making for easy transport. Plus, with an included lifetime warranty, you’ll be able to return this pad no questions asked should you be dissatisfied in any way. The high-density foam construction is super soft and will keep you protected on a regular basis. Get it here.

Most Plush

Elevator Fitness Squat Pad

Excellent Barbell Pad. This squat pad is made with high-quality memory foam for a super plush feel while working out.

This 18-inch long, 3.5-inch wide barbell pad fits both standard and Olympic-grade barbells. The rubberized memory foam construction is designed to keep you well protected during intense workouts and won’t put extra strain on your neck. Plus, the ergonomically curved design of the squat pad makes this a great pick for users with sensitive upper backs. Overall, this is an excellent barbell pad for the price. Get it here.

Most Portable

BEAR Strength & Conditioning Next Generation Squat Pad

Superb Squat Pad. This barbell pad is notably compact, making it great for use during travel.

You’ll love using this compact barbell pad on a regular basis. The pad measures 18 inches long by 3.5 inches wide, allowing for maximum comfort while using a standard barbell. Best of all, this pad comes in your choice of six different colors and is coated with an anti-slip surface for added safety. Overall, this is the perfect squat pad to keep you safe while squatting with its ability to properly distribute weight evenly. Get it here.

Best Value

REEHUT Barbell Squat Pad

Affordable Protection. This squat pad will keep you safe without emptying out your wallet.

It’s hard to beat the price of this excellent squatter pad. The pad is decked with high-density foam, making it ultra-durable while still remaining comfortable. Notably, this pad is pretty compact, measuring 17 inches long and 3.5 inches wide. You’re sure to love using this pad every time you squat or you’re guaranteed to get your money back within 60 days of purchase. Get it here.