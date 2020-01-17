Best Bath Bombs

When you need a little pampering but don’t want to spend a ton on a spa day, a bath bomb can deliver. These hard-packed, palm-sized balls fizzle and dissolve in water to add scents, essential oils, fun colors, or bubbles to your bathwater. They offer a convenient and affordable way to turn any bath into a more luxurious experience. To help you find your next set of pampering bath bombs, we’ve pulled together a few great options of different scents, sizes, effects, and prices. See our top picks below.

Most Variety

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set 12

Multiple Scents and Styles. Offering 12 unique bath bombs with different scents and designs, these LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs offer the widest variety of bath bombs on our list. You’ll relax and breathe in natural fragrances like black raspberry vanilla and lemongrass green tea.

What We Liked:

If you’re eager to try out a wide range of bath bombs with different scents, styles, and effects, this set is an excellent choice. We appreciated the chance to experiment with 12 unique scents at a very reasonable price per item. Get ready for smooth, refreshing skin post-bath! Get it today.

Largest Bath Bombs

Amor Bath Bombs 10 Large Bath Bombs

Large, Tennis-Ball Size. With 10 unique bath bombs at 4.5 ounces each, these Amor Bath Bombs are the largest bath bombs of any of the sets on our list. They’re ideal for those who want immediately noticeable effects in each bath.

What We Liked:

Featuring bath bombs about the size of a tennis ball, these Amor Bath Bombs bring vibrant, vivid colors to your bathwater. You’ll also receive a handmade bar of soap, and we certainly enjoyed that extra bit of pampering – even in the shower! Buy it now.

Best Value

INTEYE 24 Organic & Natural Bath Bombs

Great Supply. Featuring 24 total bath bombs in six different colors, these INTEYE bath bombs offer the lowest price per item, making them the best value on our list.

What We Liked:

Offering the largest supply of bath bombs and the lowest price per count, the INTEYE bath bombs are ideal for those who want to stock up for many baths at a reasonable price. If you’re a budget shopper, get your spa fix with these.

Best Bubble Bath

Two Sisters Spa Birthday Cake Bubble Bath Bomb

Soothing Bubbles. Designed to create a skin-nourishing bubble bath when it dissolves in water, this Two Sisters Spa bath bomb is the ideal choice for those looking for a bubble bath experience.

What We Liked:

Promising to bring a soothing bubble bath of vibrant pink bubbles, this Two Sister Spa bomb is meant for those who want more than the standard fizzing most create. We definitely felt luxurious in all the relaxing suds. Buy it here.

Best Gift Set

Aprilis Bath Bombs Gift Set

Impressive Packaging. Featuring six individually-wrapped bath bombs in a thoughtfully-designed box, this Aprilis bath bombs set makes for a great gift for anyone who might enjoy an at-home spa experience.

What We Liked:

Offering six unique scents all in a lovely presentation, these Aprilis bath bombs each contain dried flower petals. They also promise not to stain the tub, which we found to be accurate. They’re perfect for anyone in your life who deserves a little extra pampering. Buy now.