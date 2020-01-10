Best Bathtub Trays

A relaxing soak in your bathtub can help you unwind after a long day. However, if you want to capture a spa-like experience, consider using a bathtub tray. A bathtub tray brings an element of luxury and convenience to your home bath. It allows you easy access to a book, a tablet, a wine glass, or anything you enjoy having with you while you soak in the tub. Here is our review of five different bathtub caddy trays. Read further to find the best bathtub tray for you.

Most Spacious Design

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Plenty of Room. This bathtub tray provides easy access to a variety of bath accessories and can accommodate two people.

What We Liked:

This bathtub caddy tray comes with numerous compartments, trays, and slots to provide easy access to accessories you need for a luxurious bath. It has a slot for a wine glass, two detachable side trays, a slot for your cell phone or iPad mini, a round slot to hold a candle or cup, and a book or tablet holder. The holder comes with a removable waterproof cover to keep your book or device safe and can be adjusted to three different positions. Further, the design is spacious enough to accommodate two people for a more romantic evening. The tray is 29.5 inches when closed and can extend up to 43 inches, allowing it to fit most home bathtubs. We appreciated the natural wood tray, made from eco-friendly bamboo. We liked the non-slip design and free matching soap holder. This bathtub tray also comes with a money-back guarantee. Buy it now.

Most Organization

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

Organized Tray Design. This bamboo bathtub caddy tray combines the convenience of numerous slots and compartments with a deep, rich brown color that contrasts nicely with white bathtubs.

What We Liked:

This bamboo bathtub tray comes with various slots and compartments to hold all your accessories, including a wine glass, a cup or candle, a cell phone, and a book or tablet. The adjustable book or tablet holder comes with a removable waterproof cover. This tray is spacious enough to accommodate two people. When closed, the tray is 29.5 inches long but can extend up to 43 inches. It comes with silicone grips to prevent damage to your bathtub and to prevent the tray from slipping. A matching brown soap holder is included, and the product comes with a money-back guarantee. We liked this tray’s deep, rich brown color, which can provide a nice contrast to many bathrooms. But its possibilities for secure organization over bath water sold us completely. Get it here.

Most Adjustable

Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

Adjusts Up to Five Positions. This streamlined bamboo bathtub caddy offers five adjustable positions for your book or tablet, providing you with the perfect viewing angle.

What We Liked:

We appreciated this bamboo bathtub caddy’s minimalist design that offers five adjustable positions for reading or watching movies while soaking in the bath. This feature will allow you to find the perfect viewing position. Additionally, there is a wine glass holder and a side tray perfect for securely placing your phone or bath accessories, such as a candle. Its modern design will fit most decors. When closed, it extends 27.75 inches, making it perfect for narrow tubs. When fully extended, it reaches 41.5 inches. We liked that this bathtub caddy tray offers multiple adjustable holder slots to make reading or viewing on a tablet convenient and comfortable. Buy it now.

Most Affordable

Dozyant Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

Luxurious Yet Affordable. This sleek bathtub tray provides easy access to your favorite bath time accessories for a spa-like experience – all at an affordable price.

What We Liked:

This natural bamboo bathtub tray provides enough space to store your favorite bath time accessories within easy reach. There is a slot for a wine glass with a flat area for a snack, cloth, or candle, and a recessed holder perfect for your cell phone or soap. The adjustable book or tablet holder makes it easy to read a book or watch your tablet in comfort. The bamboo tray is water-resistant and extends from 27.5 inches to 42 inches, allowing it to fit most home bathtubs. Additionally, as a safety feature, the corners and edges are rounded and well-sanded. We liked that this bathtub tray provides a quality experience at a terrific value. And it was a standout on the list because of its attention to details, such as rounded corners and edges for safety. Get it here.

Most Stylish

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray with Book and Wine Holder

Unique, Modern Flair. This bamboo bathtub caddy tray provides numerous slots and compartments and comes in a stylish and unique gray color to fit more modern decors.

What We Liked:

This bamboo bathtub tray comes in a unique gray color, which may suit the style of many modern bathrooms. Additionally, the tray provides numerous slots and compartments to hold all your accessories, including a wine glass, a cup or candle, a cell phone, and a book or tablet. The adjustable book or tablet holder comes with a removable waterproof case. This adjustable tray is designed to fit one or two people, and the tray ranges from 29.5 inches to 43 inches when fully extended. This product comes with a money-back guarantee as well as a free matching soap holder. The silicone grips help prevent damage to your bathtub and keep the tray from slipping during use. We liked that this tray arrived in a unique gray color unlike the others listed here. We had a luxurious spa-like experience and applauded its numerous storage spaces that kept bath time accessories close at hand. Buy it here.

