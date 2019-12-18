Best Berberine Supplements

Berberine is found in several plants, including goldenseal, goldthread, and phellodendron. Supplements containing the chemical can help to regulate blood sugar, reduce cholesterol, and provide digestive support. The effects can last up to 20 hours, so many people can take it once per day to feel the benefits. The body most easily absorbs berberine hydrochloride, which can cause a stronger heartbeat and ease the negative effects of high blood sugar. Lesser known benefits of the supplement include increased concentration and memory, as well as weight loss aid. When adding a berberine supplement to your routine, consider the dosage, the other components of the complex, and the number of capsules per bottle. Keep reading for our top berberine picks on the market.

Easy to Swallow

Nutrivein Premium Berberine

Small Potent Capsules. The Nutrivein supplement contains sixty 1200mg capsules per bottle, with a recommended dosage of two per day. It contains berberine plus hydrochloride to improve absorption.

What We Liked:

The premium berberine in this supplement can reduce high cholesterol levels and improve cholesterol management. The other benefits include intestinal support and blood sugar management. Once on the supplement, your body is able to react healthily to stress and has better intestinal support. It may even improve your mood. The vegan capsules are size 00, and there’s no lingering aftertaste from the supplement. Get it here.

Best Absorption

Purely Optimal Premium Berberine Supplement

Easily Absorbed Benefits. Each bottle contains sixty 1200 mg capsules of berberine, and it’s combined with hydrochloride to maximize fast absorption.

What We Liked:

Purely Optimal focuses on vitality, balance, and immunity with their supplements. They highlight the benefits of controlling cholesterol and blood sugar levels, along with a boosted immune system. With improved gut health, the berberine supplement controls the growth of destructive gut flora while promoting growth of the good. Buy it here.

Most Potent

N1 Nutrition Premium Berberine

Extra Strength Extracts. The bottle contains 120 vegan capsules of 1200mg berberine plus extra strength hydrochloride. The supplement is third party tested and made in an FDA registered facility.

What We Liked:

Besides cholesterol support and glucose management, this supplement is a natural detoxifier that supports a healthy metabolism to assist during weight loss. It prevents weight gain by maintaining a healthy bacterial balance in the gut. This balance reduces gas and bloating and promotes a healthier immune system and better cardiovascular health. Get it here.