Best Bidets

In Europe, the bidet is commonplace, invented by the French it’s a piece of simple genius. A bidet directs water up at your undercarriage for thorough, hands-free cleaning. It’s useful for cleaning both a person’s rear and their front during menstruation (one of the original bidet’s purposes). There’s even research out there that says bidet cleaning helps relieve rashes, irritation, and hemorrhoids, and there are a cost and eco-benefits. Using a bidet reduces the amount of toilet paper your household consumes, makes for fewer clogged toilets and they’re a lot easier on sewage systems overall. Not all bidets have the same features, so check for dual nozzles, heated water, and adjustable water pressure in these models.

Best Value Bidet

Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Self Cleaning Dual Nozzle

Dual Nozzle and Easy Installation. At an affordable price point, this bidet still has plenty of luxury features, like adjustable warm or cold water and dual nozzles for front and rear cleaning.

What We Liked:

With warm water and an adjustable nozzle, the Luxe 320 is perfect for the person who wants their bidet to do a little more. Get it now.

Best Basic Bidet

Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Self Cleaning Nozzle

This straightforward bidet operates with a simple knob to control water pressure and toggles between two settings for washing or nozzle cleaning.

What We Liked:

The Luxe Bidet comes with all the parts and tools necessary for installation, so you can set it up as soon as it arrives. The controls are within easy reach next to the seat and the chrome-plated finishes fit in with any bathroom decor. Buy it now.

Most Stylish

TUSHY Classic Bidet Toilet Attachment

Modern and Timeless Design. You might decide a bidet is right for you just because of the TUSHY’s great design which allows you to control nozzle position and water pressure for a tailored experience.

What We Liked:

The model comes in different finishes, with gold, silver, or bamboo so you can seamlessly integrate your bidet into your bathroom’s style. Buy it here.

Most Luxurious

BioBidet Bliss BB2000 Elongated White Bidet Smart Toilet Seat

Extensive Features. The higher price point for this bidet gets you every luxury you can imagine with a toilet seat; including warming seat and water, night light, touch screen, and bubble infused or oscillating wide clean settings.

What We Liked:

This seat is pure luxury. The bidet comes with everything you might want from your toilet. And, there’s a wireless remote in either black or white casing to control all those settings. Buy it today.

Most Discreet

GenieBidet Elongated Seat Self Cleaning Dual Nozzles

Simple Installation and Operation. The turn of a lever extends a nozzle from the seat for front and rear cleaning with ambient water, with no electricity or complicated parts to install.

What We Liked:

This model proves a bidet doesn’t have to be a big deal. You can install it in an afternoon yourself, and it’s easy to operate for the whole family. Get it here.