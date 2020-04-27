Best Bike Seat Covers

Whether you are cruising around town or taking on the open roads with your mountain bike, comfort is important. Bike seat covers are designed to fit over your existing bike seat, to provide additional cushion and comfort, and to ease any pain associated with a narrower seat. Adjustability, installation, and size are important features to evaluate when selecting a bike seat cover. We’re offering up four of our favorite seat covers on the market today. They’re just what you need for an enjoyable biking experience.

Most Versatile

Bikeroo Large Bike Seat Cushion

Large and Comfy. This wide, gel soft bike seat cushion is designed for use with cruisers and road bikes.

What We Liked:

The Bikeroo Large Bike Seat Cushion comes with both adjustable and fastening straps for a secure fit. The thick and soft gel padding, made for comfortable long rides without any discomfort. We found the seat easy to install, and the free e-book that came with it provided great instruction. Buy Now.

Most Comfortable

WINNINGO Exercise Gel Bicycle Saddle Cover

Feels Just Right. This wide, padded bicycle saddle cover is designed with thick silicone and sponge for a comfortable, stable ride. It’ll have your saying ahhh as soon as you sit down.

What We Liked:

The WINNINGO comes with a convenient adjustment buckle that allows for stable installation. This enlarged seat was soft, comfortable, and felt great on long rides. It doesn’t wear out either. Ours still feel great after months of use! We found this seat easy to install, and the anti-slip technology under the cover kept it securely in place even on rougher terrain. Available On Amazon.

Best for Exercise

Zacro Gel Bike Seat

Durable and Soft. This roomy bike seat with gel seat saddle is designed for comfort on both indoor and outdoor bicycles. Wherever you’re working out, you want this one with you!

What We Liked:

The Zacro seat comes with a water and dust resistant cover. The seat was comfortable, wide, and gave us long bike rides without any pain. This seat worked out perfectly on our indoor exercise bike as well. Loved that versatility. We found this seat to be comfortable and easy to install. Purchase Yours Today.

Best for Night Riding

SGODDE Memory Foam Bike Seat Cover

Memory Foam with Reflective Strips . This bike seat cover is designed with comfortable memory foam and reflective strips for a pleasant, safe nighttime ride.

What We Liked:

This seat cover is crafted with a deep center relief zone for the ultimately comfortable ride. The seat was comfortable and that it absorbed impact on long trails. The antibacterial material made us feel that the seat would remain in good condition in the long run, and after several months, we found that to be true. The reflective strips allowed us to safely take bike rides in the dark – both early morning and at night. Buy Now.