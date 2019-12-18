Best Bitter Melon Supplements

Bitter Melon is an edible fruit (that looks more like a cucumber) rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin A. Its availability is widespread in Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, but it’s hard to find elsewhere. Instead, you can enjoy the fruit in powdered form as a supplement to add to smoothies, teas, meals, or even in a capsule. While it’s high in vitamins, it provides several other nutrients, such as folate, potassium, zinc, and iron. It has antioxidant compounds that help cells to repair and prevent further deterioration. Some research shows that bitter melon is effective in lowering blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes and improving blood sugar control. When shopping for bitter melon supplement, consider the form (capsule or powder), the dosage, and if there’s any added filler. Here are our top three picks.

Easy to Take

Swanson Bitter Melon

On-the-Go Benefits. Each bottle contains 60 capsules of 500 mg of bitter melon powder. It’s easy to take, while still getting all the bitter melon benefits.

What We Liked:

Swanson manufactures over 22,000 supplements, all researched and science-backed. They promote their bitter melon for maintaining healthy blood glucose levels, hormonal balance, and improved digestion. They source the fruit, also known as Momordica, from India.

No-Frills Supplements

Bulksupplements Bitter Melon Extract Powder

Bulk Bitter Melon. The powdered bitter melon comes in foil zip-pouches in sizes from 250 mg up to 25 kilograms. Each recommended dose is a ¼ tsp or 750 mg.

What We Liked:

This supplement focuses on its use as a natural anti-inflammatory and its benefits regarding weight management. This bitter melon powder works as a gentle laxative and relieves stomach pain and irritation. The company sources their bitter melon from China and turns it into a powder at a 4:1 (wet:dry) ratio. Buy it here.

Great for Smoothies

Naturevibe Botanicals Organic Bitter Melon Powder

Cook with Bitter Melon. Add subtle bitterness to smoothies and while cooking with this bitter melon supplement. It comes in an 8 oz jar and recommends dosages between ¼-½ tsp per day.

What We Liked:

The jar with its twist top makes it easy to incorporate bitter melon into cooking. It has a subtle and pleasing bitterness that’s great for fruit smoothies. We appreciated the flavor and highly recommend. The Naturevibe supplement aids in digestive health, skin care, and hair care. It’s also a source of natural energy. Get it here.