Best Bitter Melon Supplements
Easy to Take
Swanson Bitter Melon
On-the-Go Benefits. Each bottle contains 60 capsules of 500 mg of bitter melon powder. It’s easy to take, while still getting all the bitter melon benefits.
What We Liked:
Swanson manufactures over 22,000 supplements, all researched and science-backed. They promote their bitter melon for maintaining healthy blood glucose levels, hormonal balance, and improved digestion. They source the fruit, also known as Momordica, from India.
No-Frills Supplements
Bulksupplements Bitter Melon Extract Powder
Bulk Bitter Melon. The powdered bitter melon comes in foil zip-pouches in sizes from 250 mg up to 25 kilograms. Each recommended dose is a ¼ tsp or 750 mg.
What We Liked:
This supplement focuses on its use as a natural anti-inflammatory and its benefits regarding weight management. This bitter melon powder works as a gentle laxative and relieves stomach pain and irritation. The company sources their bitter melon from China and turns it into a powder at a 4:1 (wet:dry) ratio. Buy it here.
Great for Smoothies
Naturevibe Botanicals Organic Bitter Melon Powder
Cook with Bitter Melon. Add subtle bitterness to smoothies and while cooking with this bitter melon supplement. It comes in an 8 oz jar and recommends dosages between ¼-½ tsp per day.
What We Liked:
The jar with its twist top makes it easy to incorporate bitter melon into cooking. It has a subtle and pleasing bitterness that’s great for fruit smoothies. We appreciated the flavor and highly recommend. The Naturevibe supplement aids in digestive health, skin care, and hair care. It’s also a source of natural energy. Get it here.