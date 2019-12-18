Best Black Cohosh Supplements

Folk medicine has a long history of using black cohosh to support women’s health. The flowering plant has phytoestrogen properties which aid many of the symptoms associated with menopause. It can help to regulate and balance hormones and provide relief from hot flashes, irritability, night sweats, and mood swings. Historically, colonists used it to treat snakebites, inflamed lungs, and pain from childbirth. Native Americans used the black cohosh root to treat gynecological issues, which it’s still used for today. Besides treating menopause, it can provide relief from symptoms of perimenopause, premenstrual syndrome, painful menstruation, and osteoporosis. When selecting a black cohosh supplement, consider the herbs in the supplement, how the root is processed, and the dose/capsules per bottle. Read on for our top picks.

Best Menopause Relief

Saz Products Whole Root Black Cohosh Menopause Complex

Potent for Quick Results. Made from whole black cohosh root, this supplement is grown organically and naturally cultivated. It contains ninety 540mg capsules.

What We Liked:

This supplement relieves common symptoms of menopause and acne, and it works as an anti-inflammatory. These easy-swallow pills absorb fast and results happen in one-three months. Saz produces the supplement from whole dried root, which is powdered without the use of chemicals like ethanol and isopropyl alcohol. Get it today.

Best Cohosh Complex

Nested Naturals Menopause Care Complete Complex

Herbal Combination for Relief. This complex combines 40mg black Cohosh root with 200mg dong quai, also known to relieve symptoms of menopause. Each bottle contains sixty capsules.

What We Liked:

Nested Naturals blends black cohosh root with dong quai, milk thistle seed, and chamomile to create a strong blend of herbs to address midlife ailments beyond menopause. This complex promotes healthy liver function and high-quality sleep plus balanced and regulated hormones. Get it today.

Best All Around

Solaray Black Cohosh Supplement

Traditional Herbal Support. Women of all ages can enjoy relief from PMS symptoms and better bone health, in addition to midlife and menopause relief from black cohosh. Each bottle contains 180 capsules with 540mg of black cohosh root.

What We Liked:

Besides the benefits to women in midlife, this supplement supports bone health in women of all ages. It also has phytoestrogen properties for the relief of perimenopause and premenstrual cycle symptoms. Buy it here.