Best Black Tea

A cup of tea can refresh and relax you. Often, it gives you the chance to slow down and enjoy the moment. Black tea is a popular drink worldwide. It tends to have a rich, dark color, and the flavor of a well-blended and well-brewed cup of black tea can be bold, giving way to a rather mellow experience as you unwind. Black tea is refreshing when it’s hot or cold. You can also prepare it in a variety of ways, including with or without milk or sugar. Here are four different black tea brands we consider the best on the market right now.

Most Diverse Blend

Twinings of London English Breakfast Black Tea Bags

Blended from Five Different Regions. This popular English breakfast black tea is a complex, full-bodied blend of tea that captures the best of five different regions. You’ll love it in the morning, afternoon, or evening with toast, pastries, or on its own.

What We Liked:

This English breakfast blend is 100% pure black tea. The tea blend is sourced from tea gardens that were hand selected. You'll taste the likes of Kenya, Indonesia, Assam, Malawi, and China – all contributing to a well-balanced and full-bodied flavor. This English breakfast tea is delicious with or without milk and sugar. Each box comes with 100 individually wrapped tea bags. Additionally, we appreciated that this tea is ethically sourced. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Affordable

Lipton Tea Bags for a Naturally Smooth Taste Black Tea

Perfect for Everyday Use. This affordable black tea makes delicious hot or iced tea and is perfect for your daily tea drinking. It’s a go-to, classic brand.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What We Liked:

This black tea boasts a rich taste and pleasant aroma. It’s 100% Rainforest Alliance certified and sustainably sourced. This black tea is delicious hot or cold and can be enjoyed with or without milk and sugar. The box contains 312 tea bags, so it’s a wonderful bulk purchase. While the tea bags are not wrapped individually, the tea bags are divided into three individually wrapped cartons to retain the tea bags’ freshness. We liked that this black tea is well-priced, and we’re certain you’ll delight in sipping this particular selection. Buy it here.

Best Eco-Conscious

Organic English Breakfast Black Tea Bags

Organic English Breakfast Tea. This organic English breakfast blend is made from Chinese Keemun and India Assam black tea, and the bags are eco-consciously made to be safe for the environment.

What We Liked:

This English breakfast black tea is a blend of Chinese Keemun and India Assam tea for a rich, full-bodied flavor. You can enjoy this organic English breakfast tea with or without milk and sugar. The tea is certified organic and non-GMO and comes in 100 eco-conscious disc-shaped tea bags. The tea bags are made from hemp fiber paper and are free of dyes, adhesive, glue, and chlorine bleach. There are no staples or string, and these are not individually wrapped. We appreciate the customer support: If you don’t enjoy the tea, you can get a full refund. Buy it here.

Best Organic

Newman’s OwnOrganics Royal Tea, Organic Black Tea

Organic Black Tea at a Value. This affordable, organic black tea has a rich color and bold taste that is perfect for any time of the day. It’s a delicious liquid treat!

What We Liked:

This black tea is sourced from India and Africa. Its bold, crisp taste can be enjoyed with or without milk and sugar. Each order comes with five boxes, and each box contains 100 tea bags. The individually wrapped tea bags are easy to take with you anywhere. The tea is certified organic and Kosher. All the profits from this tea go toward charity, which we admire and appreciate. You’ll feel great about sipping on this! Get it here.