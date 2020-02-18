Best Boar Bristle Detangler Brushes

Brushing long, tangled, or curly hair is no joke! Fine-toothed combs yank and pull and all-bristle brushes contribute to the tangling more than they take away. For the solution to detangling unruly hair, the answer lies in boar bristle brushes. These brushes combine wide brush heads with two types of bristles for easy detangling and combing. Numerous companies provide top-quality brushes for your lovely locks, and these are our top five.

Best Over All

Boar Bristles Hair Detangler Brush for Curly Hair

Brushing Made Easy. Brush through your long, tangled, or curly hair easily with this boar bristle brush with infused minerals.

What We Liked:

Each brush contains a wide head with spaced bristles for optimal ventilation when blow-drying hair. Infused minerals provide nutrients to your hair when brushing and stimulate the production of oils for hair growth. The brush head is curved to match the curvature of the head for an easier brushing experience. Each brush comes with a 12-month guarantee. Get it here.

Best Runner Up

Boar Bristle Bamboo Oval Detangling and Straightening Hair Brush

Detangling Made Simple. Easily brush through the most tangled, long hair with this bamboo boar bristle brush for men and women.

What We Liked:

This bamboo brush is completely gender-neutral, making it perfect for the whole family. The nylon bristles ensure easy combing, and boar bristles stimulate hair growth. The rubber padding helps minimize breakage and split ends. Each brush comes with a special cleaner to help remove excess hair and can be used on any size brush. Get it here.

Best Value

Detangler Brush Natural Boar Bristle

Combs for the Family. This convenient two-pack provides a brush for mom and daughter or any two members of the family.

What We Liked:

This two-pack is highly affordable and is a perfect addition for families that need more than one detangler brush. The curved handle and oversized head make brushing tangled hair an easy job. Boar bristles stimulate the production of hair growth and natural oils. If blow drying, the vented head, and rubberized handle help get your hair dry thoroughly and quickly. Every brush comes with a 100% money-back, no-hassle guarantee. Get it now.

Best for Teens

Hair Brush – Oval Boar Bristle Hair Brush

Hassle-Free Hair Combing. Your teen will be able to brush through long, thick, or curly hair and clean the brush with the included cleaning tool.

What We Liked:

This is a solid hairbrush perfect for the entire family. Nylon bristles help to remove tangles and knots while boar bristles massage the scalp to stimulate growth. The included cleaning tool is perfect for teens who lose a lot of hair while routinely brushing their hair. With the tool, removing excess hair from the brush is made easy. Each brush comes with a 60-day guarantee against defects. Get it here.

Best Travel Brush

Boar Bristle Hair Brush with Detangling Pins for Men and Women

Easy Detangling Anywhere. Go anywhere with this convenient boar bristle brush that comes with a cleaning claw for your brush and a travel bag.

What We Liked:

This set has it all with a brush, a cleaning claw to remove hair from the brush, and a travel bag. The brush handle is bamboo, while a rubber cushion protects your hair and reduces breakage. The boar bristles are intended for natural conditioning to cut down on frizz and heal dry hair. The neutral look of the brush makes this perfect for anyone in the family to use. Get it here.