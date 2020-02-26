Best Bohemian Loose Yoga Pants

If you want the ultimate in comfort, style, and breathable fabric, you don’t need to look any further than boho harem yoga pants. These pants are made out of breathable fabrics that move effortlessly with you, keeping you cool for yoga class, trips to the beach, festivals, or around the house. The most authentic bohemian yoga pants will come from Thailand, and the best-in-class will come from Fair Trade manufacturers. Without further ado, here are the best loose yoga pants we’ve found.

Best All-Around

Happy Trunks Harem Pants

Lasting Comfort. Go from yoga class to the coffee shop with these flowy, comfortable, stylish yoga pants.

What We Liked:

These pants are not only stylish but incredibly flattering. They have a smocked waist for tummy flattening, and the ankles are gathered, ensuring a proper fit no matter your pose. They look great for nearly any occasion and are comfortable enough to wear all day. Two large pockets on each side provide room for a cell phone, wallet, and keys. Each pair is made ethically in Thailand with Fair Trade regulations.

Most Color Options

Boho Vib Women’s Rayon Print Smocked Waist Boho Harem Yoga Pants

Match Any Outfit. Match any yoga top or everyday shirt with these yoga pants that come in a wide variety of colors and patterns.

What We Liked:

You’ll match any outfit you own with these comfortable yoga pants. They’re made of soft and breathable rayon and come with an elastic smocked waist to flatter your tummy. The ankles are elasticized, so pants will stay in place no matter what move or activity you’re doing. These are perfect for summer days, whether you’re going to the yoga studio or the beach. Buy it here.

Best Boho Styles

B Bangkok Pants Women’s Boho Pants

Yoga in Style. Go to yoga class with maximum boho style with these bohemian-print flowy yoga pants.

What We Liked:

The print and design options for these pants are bohemian all the way, making these a perfect choice for a yoga class, the beach, or a festival. They’re ideal for warm weather since they breathe and flow so well. They are also quick-dry and fold down small, making them ideal for packing to travel. Each pair is made in Thailand by a Fair Trade manufacturer. Get it here.

Best for Teens

Banjamath Women’s Smocked Waist Harem Hippie Boho Yoga Palazzo Casual Pants

Comfortable Teen Style. Give these stylish and funky boho pants to your teen for maximum comfort for the beach or a festival.

What We Liked:

The design options from this brand are bold and fun, perfect for teenagers or whimsical adults. They can fit up to size 2x for maximum comfort and are made of light, airy, and breathable rayon fabric. These pants are somewhat on the delicate side, so they are hand wash only. Buy it today.

Most Authentic

Lannaclothesdesign Women’s Smocked Waist Boho Flowy Yoga Harem Pants

Comfortable Thailand Style. Wear these breathable yoga pants, perfect for a hot day at the beach, lounging at home, or heading to a festival.

What We Liked:

These are handmade in Thailand with authentic fabric and designs you’d find in the street markets. Made of rayon, they’re breathable and flowy, perfect to wear during hot weather days. These are stitched to ensure maximum durability but should be hand washed with cold water. If laundered in a machine, place in a laundry bag on the “delicates” cycle. Buy it here.