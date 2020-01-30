Best Boron Supplements

We lead busy lives, and it’s no longer enough to eat healthy and get exercise. Even if we maintained the perfect diet, we’d still need supplements to help our bodies get all the minerals, vitamins, and nutrients they need. Boron is an essential mineral vital to bone health, supporting bone strength and structure. It works best with calcium and magnesium, which are also necessary for proper metabolic function. Here are our top picks for this important mineral.

Best All-Around

Now Supplements

Minerals with a Purpose. Support your body and a child in need when you purchase a bottle of NOW boron.

What We Liked:

This supplement comes in a 250-day supply. Each bottle is produced in an NPA A-rated GMP certified facility. Each step of the process and lab has been tested to ensure quality, stability, potency, and production of the formula and capsules. To boot, when you buy a bottle of vitamins, NOW will donate a bottle to a child in need through Vitamin Angels. This product is a great value and is certainly worthy of becoming your go-to supplement. Get it today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Great Quality

Life Extension Boron 3 MG

Support Healthy Bones. Said to increase calcium and magnesium intake for healthy bones with this combination boron and riboflavin supplement.

What We Liked:

Life Extension has been known for its quality products for years. Their formulas are scientifically-validated and backed by a one-year 100% satisfaction guarantee. All products are manufactured in an NSF GMP registered facility for ingredient quality and potency using a non-GMO certified and vegetarian formula. We appreciate this company’s belief in their product, and many of users found this supplement helped them feel stronger in mind and body. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Formula

Swanson Triple Boron Complex

Bone and Brain Support. Support both your bones and your brain with this triple boron complex that targets your whole body.

What We Liked:

With a unique triple formula, this boron supplement is power-packed and bioavailable for optimal absorption for bone and brain health. Each bottle is produced in a GMP certified facility for purity and potency and is third-party tested. They use clinical research and science to guide their unique triple boron complex. A 100% money-back guarantee backs each bottle, which reflects the company’s dedication to ensuring your wellness. We felt stronger and energized after only a week of this supplement. Buy it today.

Best for Beginners

Pure Encapsulations

Bone Health Improvement. Improve your bone health by adding this 60-day supply of 2 mg boron to your daily vitamin and mineral routine.

What We Liked:

This comes with a two-month supply, so if this is a mineral you want to add to your routine and try out, this bottle is certainly an economical way to do it. The formula is research-based and designed to deliver pure boron to your body for maximum bone support. It’s certified vegan, and each bottle is produced free of artificial sweeteners, colors, and fillers. Buy it here.

Most Potent

Nutricost Boron Capsules

Powerful Bone Support. Boost your bone strength with this potent 5 mg boron supplement, perfect for adding to your daily vitamin routine.

What We Liked:

Each bottle comes with a 240-day supply. With 5 mg of boron per capsule, this is one of the most potent options available. This supplement is made with vegetable capsules and is non-GMO and gluten-free. Each bottle is produced in a GMP compliant, FDA registered facility and is third-party tested for quality and potency. Get ready to feel strength and endurance like never before. Get it here.