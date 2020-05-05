Best Breathing Exercise Devices

Breath exercise helps to strengthen and improve lung capacity, either after surgery, as a way to cope with a chronic condition, or simply as a training method for increasing lung function. Recently, lung health is on people’s minds now more than ever. The same way you exercise and strengthen muscles, you can also exercise and strengthen your lungs. Results from consistently using a breathing exercise device include greater cough strength, greater lung capacity, and improved airflow. These devices are compact and feature unique designs for achieving results. Consider the size and features when choosing a breathing exerciser for yourself, but remember that results only come from dedicated use.

Best for Daily Progress

Voldyne 5000 Volumetric Exerciser

Compact and Ergonomic. A single-user 5000 milliliter capacity exerciser with easy-to-understand improvement visualizers.

What We Liked

We love the ergonomic handle that makes it easy to hold and exercise while watching TV or hanging out. The visualizer has clear good/better/best guidelines that help track your progress. Order Online.

Best for People with Asthma

Quest AsthmaMD Lung Performance for Athletes

Track Symptoms and Lung Capacity. A single-user device with a flow range for both adults and children for tracking peak flow and asthma symptoms.

What We Liked

The device comes with a paper asthma symptom tracker, but there’s also the AsthmaMD app that tracks triggers and symptoms along with your personal notes. It’s compact enough to keep in a gym bag or purse and lets you and your doctor set personalized risk settings for compromised lung capacity. Purchase Yours Today.

Best for Lung and Diaphragm Training

The Breather Hand-Held Inspiratory Expiratory Muscle Trainer

Improve Strength and Capacity. A compact handheld respiratory trainer that improves lung capacity and oxygen uptake to vital organs.

What We Liked

There are settings for both inspiratory and expiratory training, unlike many similar devices out there, with easy turn dials for increasing resistance. We appreciate that the mouthpiece adapts to two original sizes and creates an easy seal in the mouth. Get It Here.

Best for Athletes

Ultrabreathe ASI7492 Compact Breathing Exerciser

Adjustable Resistance for Ongoing Training. A compact device, easy to adjust for greater resistance, that improves lung capacity and function with short twice-a-day workouts.

What We Liked

We love the simplicity of design on this exerciser. You can change the resistance just by turning the handheld piece. Because the device is so compact, it’s easy to work out your lungs while sitting in traffic, between meetings at work, or while watching TV at home. Buy Now.