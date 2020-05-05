Best Breathing Exercise Devices
Best for Daily Progress
Voldyne 5000 Volumetric Exerciser
Compact and Ergonomic. A single-user 5000 milliliter capacity exerciser with easy-to-understand improvement visualizers.
What We Liked
We love the ergonomic handle that makes it easy to hold and exercise while watching TV or hanging out. The visualizer has clear good/better/best guidelines that help track your progress.
Best for People with Asthma
Quest AsthmaMD Lung Performance for Athletes
Track Symptoms and Lung Capacity. A single-user device with a flow range for both adults and children for tracking peak flow and asthma symptoms.
What We Liked
The device comes with a paper asthma symptom tracker, but there's also the AsthmaMD app that tracks triggers and symptoms along with your personal notes. It's compact enough to keep in a gym bag or purse and lets you and your doctor set personalized risk settings for compromised lung capacity.
Best for Lung and Diaphragm Training
The Breather Hand-Held Inspiratory Expiratory Muscle Trainer
Improve Strength and Capacity. A compact handheld respiratory trainer that improves lung capacity and oxygen uptake to vital organs.
What We Liked
There are settings for both inspiratory and expiratory training, unlike many similar devices out there, with easy turn dials for increasing resistance. We appreciate that the mouthpiece adapts to two original sizes and creates an easy seal in the mouth.
Best for Athletes
Ultrabreathe ASI7492 Compact Breathing Exerciser
Adjustable Resistance for Ongoing Training. A compact device, easy to adjust for greater resistance, that improves lung capacity and function with short twice-a-day workouts.
What We Liked
We love the simplicity of design on this exerciser. You can change the resistance just by turning the handheld piece. Because the device is so compact, it's easy to work out your lungs while sitting in traffic, between meetings at work, or while watching TV at home.