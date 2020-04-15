Having tight calves can cause sprains, tears in muscles, and overall pain that can make daily activities uncomfortable. Stretching is vital to keeping your body limber and ready for anything. That’s why you need to look into calf stretchers, they are a type of platform device made out of wood or plastic that can help to release the tightness in your calves and improve your flexibility. To find out the best calf stretchers available, keep reading.

Best Calf Stretcher

Rolling with It Premium Quality Wood Calf Stretcher

Offers Pain Relief. The Rolling with It calf stretcher aligns your feet in the optimal position to stretch in all directions.

What We Liked

You don’t need to use this calf stretcher for more than 30 seconds every day to feel its effects. That is perfect for people who are on the go or parents who don’t have much time.Using this calf stretcher daily improves strains and tightness. Get it now.

Most Durable

StrongTek Professional Wooden Slant Board

Long-lasting Product that is Versatile. This calf stretcher by StrongTek is made from a high-quality Lauan hardwood plywood. It is well designed, durable and made to last.

What We Liked

If you want a durable and long-lasting calf stretcher, this is the best option for you. Its material is strong and can help those who are injured to stretch comfortably. It's flat on the bottom instead of round to help you ease into stretching. It also is versatile as the incline can be changed to five different positions. Get it here.

Most Affordable

Vive Foot Rocker - Calf Stretcher

Budget-friendly and Good for Beginners. This calf stretcher by vibe is under $19.

What We Liked

Need a calf stretcher but can’t afford to spend a ton of money on one? Thanks to the Vive Foot Rocker you don’t have to break the bank to get a quality calf stretcher. This is a perfect option for those who want a budget-friendly and high-quality stretcher. Buy it now.

Most Stability

ProStretch The Original Calf Stretcher

Slip-resistant and Deeper Stretch. The ProStretch calf stretcher offers advanced rubber strips for a slip-resistant experience.

What We Liked

Keeping your calves limber is important, and so is feeling stable and not falling. It is medically proven to provide you with a deeper stretch than most other methods. The nonslip grip on the bottom of the stretcher keeps you safe from slipping or falling and increases your stretch. Buy it today.

Those were the best calf stretchers on the market. Look into each on and find the right stretcher for you to feel your very best!