Best Calorie Free Syrup

What better way is there to enjoy your favorite breakfast treats, cocktails, coffees, and desserts than with calorie free syrup? Loaded with the same rich flavor, minus the guilt, calorie free syrup gives you a healthier option to cook, flavor, and enjoy. Flavor, concentration, and number of servings are important features to review when selecting a calorie free syrup. We’ve reviewed four calorie free syrups on the market and provided their best features and benefits below.

Best Flavor

Torani Sugar Free Syrup

Flavorful Sugar Free Vanilla Syrup. Four-pack of 25.4-ounce bottles of sugar free vanilla syrup with great flavor.

What We Liked:

The Torani Sugar Free Syrup is naturally fat-free. Sweetened with Splenda, we loved the taste of this syrup. We enjoyed the creamy vanilla flavor in our coffees so much that we started making coffee at home versus buying at a café. We found this syrup to be flavorful and smooth. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Price

Jordan’s Skinny Syrups

Affordable Flavored Syrup. Sugar free caramel pecan syrup offered at a great low price.

What We Liked:

Jordan’s Skinny Syrup in caramel pecan is sugar free and calorie free. We liked that the price allowed us to use this syrup consistently on a Keto diet. We used this flavorful syrup in coffee, both hot and cold. Great flavor, great price, and so many options to enjoy this sweet treat. Buy it here.

Highest Concentration

NuNaturals NuStevia Sugar-Free Cocoa Syrup

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

High Concentration Sugar-Free Cocoa Syrup. 16 ounces of sugar-free cocoa syrup that contains 385 highly concentrated servings.

What We Liked:

NuNaturals NuStevia Sugar-Free Cocoa Syrup is made with stevia extract, glycerin, and water. We liked that the sugar substitute contained zero calories. The bottle lasted us a long time with over 300 servings. We used it in coffee, and our kids used it in their milk. We enjoyed the amazing flavor that each tablespoon of this syrup added to our beverages, pancakes, and baked goods. Get it now.

Best Consistency

Walden Farms Chocolate Syrup

Fat Free Chocolate Syrup. Fat free chocolate syrup with a rich, consistent flavor.

What We Liked:

The Walden Farms Chocolate Syrup is fat free. We liked that this chocolate syrup was the perfect consistency to use as an ice cream topping. We thought the sugar free flavor was delicious. Sugar free and calorie free are two qualities that turned this syrup into one of our favorite non-guilty pleasures. Get it here.