While a day out in the backcountry can prove to be rejuvenating for the spirit, it can also be a bit tough on the body. Self-care and hygiene routines don’t have to be entirely abandoned when heading out on a trip. There are packable options for keeping clean, including portable wipes, biodegradable products, and more. Check out our selection of some of the best camping toiletries on the market. After all, camping shouldn’t cost you your hygiene habits!

Best Camping Soap

Sierra Dawn Campsuds

All-Purpose, Biodegradable Soap Made in the USA. This classic cleanser, which has been around for a half century, epitomizes the phrase: “A little goes a long way.”

What We Liked:

Just a few drops of this ultra-concentrated, all-natural soap gets the job done, whatever that job may be—shampooing hair, washing your body, or cleaning dishes, pots, and clothes. That means the small, 181-gram bottle is not only lightweight and easy to stow, but it also lasts a long time. Although Campsuds can be used with hot or cold water (even saltwater), warm water works best for greasy dishes. The lemon-and-lime scent, arising from a blend of essential oils, is also a refreshing change from artificial fragrances often found in other soaps. Get it here.

Best Outdoor Cleansing Wipes

Allez Biodegradable Cleansing Cloths

Biodegradable, All-Natural Towelettes Effectively Wipe Away Dirt and Sweat. Take the dirt out of dirtbag climber (or backpacker, hiker, camper, etc.) with these cleansing wipes, designed to leave no trace of sunscreen, sweat, or grime of any type. Get them for yourself or a favorite outdoor compadre to get through any hygiene crux with ease.

What We Liked:

These dirt-devouring, all-natural towelettes—free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates—fill the void for sustainable, premium skincare products geared toward outdoor living. The subtle cactus bloom and chaparral scent pairs well with any backcountry setting, and the single-use sachets retain the moisture in each cloth, meaning you will never face the disappointment of trying to get clean with a desiccated wipe. Plus, the give-back component is substantial: The 2019 contributions will support 250 climbing area stewardship projects in crags across the country. Buy it here.

Top Germ-Killer

Mountain Falls Advanced Sanitizer

Antiseptic Gel with Soothing Vitamin E. Nothing ruins a camping trip faster than a bout with E. Coli. But a few squirts of 70 percent ethyl alcohol in the Mountain Falls sanitizer kill more than 99.9 percent of germs in less than a minute.

What We Liked:

With the typical tiny bottles of sanitizer, it’s easy to empty them within the first half day of an outing. These larger pump bottles, holding 67.59 fluid ounces, keep you well-stocked in this outdoor essential—and at an affordable price. Vitamin E and other moisturizers also help keep your hands from drying out the way alcohol-only sanitizers typically do. Get it here.

Best Travel Floss

PRO-SYS Premium Mint Dental Floss

Shred-Resistant Floss in a Transparent Case. Fight plaque and clean freeze-dried food bits from your teeth even while camping with this easy-sliding floss that makes it clear to see how much you have left.

What We Liked:

With floss stored in an opaque container, you can’t tell how much floss is left until you pull the last bit out. When you’re camping far away from convenience stores, that could leave you without any floss for days. The PRO-SYS case, with its transparent side, prevents such a dental dilemma because you can quickly see how much floss remains on the roll. The strong PTFE material glides smoothly without fraying, and the mint taste combats backcountry bad breath. Each case has 55 yards of floss. Get it here.