Best Castor Oils

What if you could buy one beauty product that helped your hair, skin, and nails look their best? Castor oil may be the solution you’re looking for to round out your beauty routine. Castor oil is rich in omega-9, omega-6, and vitamin E which can help hydrate and nourish your skin and hair. Additionally, castor oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help acne-prone skin and soothe inflammation and redness. It’s also known to soften cuticles. To find the right castor oil for your beauty routine, here is our review of five different castor oils.

Best Thick Consistency

Sky Organics Castor Oil USDA Organic Cold-Pressed 100% Pure

Organic Cold-Pressed Castor Oil for Eyelashes, Hair, and Skin. This organic castor oil is cold-pressed and unrefined to provide all the health benefits of pure castor oil for your hair, skin, and nails.

What We Liked:

This USDA organic castor oil is cold-pressed and unrefined so that the castor oil retains all its healing properties. This product doesn’t contain any harmful additives and is chemical and hexane-free. It is sourced from organic farmers in India and produced with the highest quality standards. This product works for all skin types and can help reduce stretch marks and acne. It helps nourish and moisturize your hair, skin, cuticles, and scalp. The liquid is clear and is a thick consistency similar to corn syrup. It comes in a BPA-free, 16-ounce bottle. We liked that this organic castor oil is cold-pressed and unrefined. Buy it here.

Best for Eyelashes and Eyebrows

Castor Oil USDA Certified Organic

Organic Cold-Pressed Castor Oil for Eyelash and Eyebrow Care. This 100% pure, cold-pressed castor oil is packaged to make it easy to apply to your eyebrows or eyelashes.

What We Liked:

This castor oil is USDA certified organic. It is cold-pressed and guaranteed pure, natural, and hexane-free. The product comes in a 2-ounce bottle and includes a glass eyedropper, eyelash wand, and small applicator for easy application to your eyelashes and eyebrows. The applicators also make it easy to apply to your nails and cuticles. This product comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee for one year. We liked that it comes with applicators to make it easy to apply to your eyebrows and eyelashes. Buy it here.

Best Value

NOW Solutions Castor Oil

100% Pure Castor Oil for Softening Skin and Moisturizing Hair. This affordable, 100% pure castor oil helps soften your hair and skin and is free of chemicals and synthetic ingredients.

What We Liked:

This affordably priced castor oil is expeller-pressed and free of all chemicals and harsh ingredients. It comes in a 16-ounce bottle that is designed to protect from UV light to keep the castor oil safe. This multi-purpose product helps soften and nourish your skin and moisturize hair and is only for external use. This product is fragrance-free and almost odorless. We liked that this product contains pure castor oil and is affordably priced. Buy it today.

Best On-the-Go Applicator

PURA D’OR Castor Oil 100% Pure Natural USDA Organic Carrier Oil for Body, Hair Growth, Eyebrows, Eyelashes

Premium Grade Organic Castor Oil. This premium grade castor oil helps nourish and thicken your eyelashes and eyebrows and includes additional containers for easy application when you’re on the go.

What We Liked:

This castor oil is 100% pure and USDA organic certified. The oil is cold-pressed and has a soothing, light scent. The 4-ounce bottle is designed to protect against UV light. The product comes with two bonus mascara wands and containers to make it easy to use when you’re on the go or traveling. It comes with a 100% money-back guarantee to ensure you’re satisfied with the product. We liked that this castor oil is 100% pure and organic and comes with additional containers and applicators to make it easy to use when traveling or on the go. Get it here.

Best Pump Applicator

Handcraft Pure Castor Oil—100% Pure and Natural

Premium Quality Castor Oil with No Additives. This 100% pure castor oil is unfiltered and undiluted, so it retains all its healing properties, including moisturizing and nourishing your hair and skin, as well as helping to relieve muscle aches and pains.

What We Liked:

This 100% pure castor oil is unfiltered and undiluted. It doesn’t contain any additives or chemicals. This versatile product can help nourish and moisturize your skin, eyelashes, hair, and can be used as a massage oil to soothe aching or sore muscles. The 16-ounce container includes a pump to make application easy. The oil is clear and thick, so it stays in place as it soaks into your skin and hair. We liked that this castor oil is 100% pure and unfiltered and comes with a pump for easy application. Buy it today.