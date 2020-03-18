Best Cervical Pillows

Whether you’re looking to improve your sleep or working to improve your posture, a cervical pillow may be the answer. By relieving tense muscles in your neck and shoulders, blood flow to your head is increased which improves the quality of your sleep. Material, shape, and support are all important features to evaluate when selecting a cervical pillow. We’ve reviewed five great cervical pillows on the market and provided their best features and benefits.

Best Neck Support

EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow

Contour Memory Foam Pillow. Contour memory foam pillow with great neck support that improves airflow for a better night's sleep.

What We Liked

The EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow Orthopedic is made of chemical-free materials. We liked that the pillow provided us with great neck support, giving us a great night of sleep. We found the pillow to provide great relief to our sore muscles. The breathable memory foam kept us feeling cool and dry. Buy on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Affordable

Milemont Memory Foam Pillow

Memory Foam Pillow at Great Price. Memory foam pillow with certified memory foam designed to provide therapeutic relief.

What We Liked

The Milemont Memory Foam Pillow uses CertiPUR-US certified memory foam. We liked this contour pillow and premium memory foam. The pillow was incredibly comfortable and the perfect size. The 10yr warranty gave us reassurance in the event that the pillow loses its luster after a few years. Shop Now on Amazon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Ergonomic

MARNUR Cervical Pillow

Ergonomic Cervical Pillow. Ergonomic cervical pillow designed to relieve pressure while sleeping in various sleep positions.

What We Liked

The MARNUR Cervical Pillow is 60% polyester and 40% bamboo. We liked the ergonomic design of this pillow. We were able to use the pillow while we slept on our back, side, and stomach. We found the pillow kept its shape after use, which was great for continued support. Get Yours Today.

Best Material

Coisum Cervical Pillow

Chemical Free Cervical Pillow. Cervical pillow made of chemical free foam with CertiPUR-US certification.

What We Liked

The Coisum Cervical Pillow has a removable, washable pillowcase. We liked the unique design of this pillow. The pillow relieved pressure on our shoulders while sleeping and felt both comfortable and natural while asleep. The breathable pillowcase felt cool and calming at night. We also felt reassured with the CertiPUR-US certification that the foam was free of harmful chemicals. Available on Amazon.

Most Adjustable

UTTU Sandwich Pillow

Adjustable Sandwich Pillow. This sandwich pillow has a removable middle layer that allows for adjustable heights.

What We Liked

The UTTU Sandwich Pillow has a removable layer that allows for adjustable heights. We liked the natural support this pillow gave to both our head and neck. The UTTU dynamic foam felt comfortable and firm. We liked the cool feel of the bamboo pillow cover and that it was machine washable. Buy Today at Amazon.