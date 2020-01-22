If you suffer from regular kidney stones, you know how painful, time consuming, and costly they can be. Whether you’re able to pass them naturally or you have to have surgery to remove them, kidney stones are painful and serious. Thankfully, there is a supplement that helps reduce the recurrence of stones by restoring full health to your kidneys. It’s called Chanca Piedra, and we’ve found the best Chanca Piedra supplements on the market. Read on to discover our top picks.

Best Multi-Herbal Supplement

Stone Breaker Chanca Piedra

Natural Kidney Health. Use this potent multi-herb supplement to cleanse your urinary tract, promote detoxification, and restore kidney health.

What We Liked:

This supplement combines the best in herbals known to promote urinary and kidney health. Each capsule is a potent and all-natural formula that not only helps detox your kidney but also restores your gut health back to optimal condition. The formula is 100% vegetarian and gluten-free, and it’s easy to swallow. Bonus points: For every bottle you buy, they’ll donate one year of vitamins to a child in need. Get it here.

Most Potent

Chanca Piedra 800MG per Tablet

Powerful Kidney Support. This powerful all-natural supplement will help restore your kidney health to optimum condition.

What We Liked:

This supplement is pure Chanca Piedra and has a whopping 800mg in each tablet. Each batch is made with raw Peruvian Chanca Piedra leaves in an FDA registered facility. This formula is all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. With 120 servings in each bottle, this bottle is an affordable option as well. Help your kidney return to full health with this strong and supportive supplement. Get it now.

Locally Produced

Alerna: Chanca Piedra 500 mg

Strengthen Your Kidneys. Take this all-natural, locally produced supplement to increase your kidney health and support detoxification.

What We Liked:

This all-natural supplement restores kidney health and supports detoxification. Each capsule has bioactive nutrients that work with the body’s system for maximum benefit. Every batch is vegan, non-GMO, and manufactured in California at an FDA-inspected facility. Third-party testing ensures the highest quality and potency for each batch. Get it here.

Best Single-Herb Supplement

Peruvian Naturals Chanca Piedra 500mg

Revitalize Your Health. Take this herbal supplement to help your kidneys function normally and reduce kidney stone recurrence.

What We Liked:

The wild sourced Chanca Piedra in this supplement provides the best possible potency. Each batch of supplements is all-natural, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. If you want to restore your kidney health to normal and reduce your issues with recurrent kidney stones, this is the supplement for you. Bonus points: A percentage of all profits are invested in small farms and agricultural business in rural Peru. Get it here.