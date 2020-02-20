Best Charcoal Water Filters

A well-crafted cup of coffee can help get your day started right. It can also serve as a pick-me-up when you need it most. Since water is a primary component of your coffee, using high-quality water can elevate the taste of your beloved energy boost. Changing your coffee maker’s filters as recommended by the manufacturer is one way to ensure high-quality water. But charcoal water filters help provide a delicious cup of joe by filtering out impurities such as chlorine, odors, calcium, and more. Not all charcoal filters fit every coffee maker model, though, so be sure to find a brand that works for your machine. Here are our top five replacement charcoal water filters on Amazon. We believe in these products and hope you’ll start your shopping right here with us!

Best for Cuisinart

Pack of 12 Replacement Charcoal Water Filters for Cuisinart Coffee Machines By Housewares Solutions

Filters for Cuisinart Coffee Makers. This 12-pack of replacement charcoal water filters fits all Cuisinart coffee machines that use filters. If you have this brand, you can rest assured you’re purchasing the perfectly sized product.

What We Liked:

These charcoal water filters fit all Cuisinart coffee machines that use filters. Water filters should be replaced every month, so this pack of 12 filters will give you all the filters you need for one year. Installation is simple: soak the replacement filter for 10 minutes and then follow your machine’s instructions for replacing filters. These filters combine a micro-mesh filtration layer with a coconut husk activated charcoal filter to keep your water fresh. These filters also remove chlorine, odors, calcium, and other water impurities to ensure your coffee tastes and smells its best. Buy it here.

Best Filtration

K&J 12-Pack of Cuisinart Compatible Replacement Charcoal Water Filters for Coffee Makers

Perfect Fit for Cuisinart. This 12-pack of charcoal water filters uses ultra-fine charcoal to maximize water filtration and is compatible with all Cuisinart coffee makers.

What We Liked:

These charcoal water filters use a finer charcoal granule to maximize the effectiveness of the product’s filtration. The individual filters boast three layers to ensure quality filtrations. The structural layer allows for optimal flow rate without allowing any of the filter’s materials to pass through. The micro-mesh layer filters out fine sediment and impurities. Lastly, the ultra-fine charcoal removes chlorine, calcium, lime, rust, odors, and more from your water. These filters are compatible with all Cuisinart coffee machines, and the 12-pack provides enough filters to last you for one year. It arrives in eco-friendly packaging, too, which we appreciated. Get it here.

Best for Keurig

12 Pack Keurig Charcoal Water Filters Replacements

Filters for Keurig Coffee Machines. This product is made from coconut shell charcoal to provide a high level of purification, and it fits most Keurig coffee machines.

What We Liked:

This affordable pack of charcoal water filters uses coconut shell charcoal to filter out impurities such as lime, chlorine, calcium, and odors. What’s more, it adds in minerals that help improve the taste of your coffee. To use, you’ll need to soak the filter for at least five minutes and then rinse it off. Depending on how much coffee you brew, one filter can last you one to two months. Thanks to the universal fit design, these filters fit most Keurig 2.0 coffee machines and Keurig single cup reservoir brewers. Get it here.

Best on a Budget

12 Pack Cuisinart Compatible Charcoal Water Filters

Filters for Cuisinart Appliances. This 12-pack of charcoal water filters is made from coconut shell charcoal and fits all Cuisinart coffee machines. They’re a great budget pick!

What We Liked:

These affordable charcoal water filters use coconut shell charcoal to filter out impurities such as calcium, lime, chlorine, odors, and more. The coconut shell charcoal also adds in natural minerals that help improve the taste of your coffee. These filters fit all Cuisinart machines that use filters. Before placing these into your coffee maker, soak the filter for at least five minutes and rinse off. There are enough filters to last you for one year. Get a consistently better taste for less with this option. Get it here.

Budget Runner Up

Everyday DCCF-12 Replacement Charcoal Water Filters for Cuisinart Coffee Makers

Filters for Most Coffee Machines. This affordable 12-pack of charcoal water filters fits most Cuisinart coffee machines and provides enough filters to last you one year.

What We Liked:

This 12-pack of charcoal water filters help remove contaminants such as lime, calcium, odors, and up to 97% of chlorine. These filters meet or exceed FDA, LFGB, ROHS, and REACH ratings and certifications. It’s recommended to replace these filters once a month for the best results. These charcoal water filters fit most Cuisinart coffee machines, although we found them to be too large for the DCC-1200 Cuisinart model. Get it here.