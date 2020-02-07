Best Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a popular superfood that are loaded with a variety of nutrients. Chia seeds contain high amounts of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants. These tiny seeds also are vegan and Keto-friendly. They are easy to add to a variety of foods since they are essentially tasteless. In their raw state, they can bring a nice crunch to dishes, or they can be soaked in liquids to make a pudding-like consistency. This powerhouse food may also be used as an egg replacement in many baked and vegan recipes. Read on to see our top five chia seed brands.

Best Value

BetterBody Foods Organic Chia Seeds with Omega-3

Organic Black Chia Seeds. These affordable organic chia seeds are perfect for blending, baking, or adding to shakes and smoothies.

What We Liked:

These affordable, organic black chia seeds are bursting with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. They’re easy to add to recipes, shakes, juice, or smoothies to give you an extra boost of nutrition. The seeds do not have a strong taste, so you can include them in just about all of you dishes and drinks. These chia seeds are certified organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, and low-carb. They fit in a variety of dietary lifestyles, including Keto, Paleo, vegetarian, and vegan food plans. The chia seeds are packaged in the United States in a BPA-free container and are harvested from Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, or Peru. They stand as the best value per ounce on our list. Get it now.

Editor's Choice

Viva Naturals Organic Raw Chia Seeds

Rich in Omega-3 and Dietary Fiber. These organic black chia seeds are high in Omega-3, dietary fiber, iron, and other nutrients.

What We Liked:

These black chia seeds are perfect for adding to a variety of foods, recipes, and smoothies for added nutrition. Each serving (1 tablespoon) contains 4 grams of dietary fiber, 2 grams of protein, and 2,440 milligrams of omega-3 fatty acids. These chia seeds are also a good source of iron and antioxidants. They work for a variety of diets, including vegan, vegetarian, Keto, and Paleo. These chia seeds are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free, and non-GMO. They are sustainably grown in Mexico, Argentina, or Paraguay and comply with fair trade practices. The seeds come in a resealable, 2-pound bag. They also come with a 90-day money-back guarantee. Get it now.

Highest Levels of Omega-3

Nutiva Organic Chia Seed

Organic and Nutritious. These organic black chia seeds contain high levels of omega-3 fatty acids and come with recipes on the back of the bag.

What We Liked:

These black chia seeds are certified organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free. Each serving (1 tablespoon) contains 2.5 grams of Omega-3, 5 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of protein. These seeds are also an excellent source of essential minerals such as calcium and potassium. They're appropriate for vegans and vegetarians, and they are Keto- and Paleo-friendly. The chia seeds come in a 12-ounce bag and have at least two chia seed recipes on the back of the package. Further, we appreciate that this company donates 1% of sales to sustainable agriculture. Buy it here.

Best White Chia Seeds

Terrasoul Superfoods Organic White Chia Seeds

Chia Seeds from a Family-Run Business. These white chia seeds are organic, non-GMO, Kosher, gluten-free, and nutrient-dense.

What We Liked:

These white chia seeds are certified organic, non-GMO, Kosher, and gluten-free. They are appropriate for a variety of dietary lifestyles, including vegan, vegetarian, Keto, and Paleo. Each serving (1 tablespoon) contains 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein, along with omega fatty acids and other essential nutrients. The white chia seeds are sourced from Paraguay, Mexico, or Bolivia. Each 16-ounce bag comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which we appreciated. Buy it now.