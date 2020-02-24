Best Chimes for Yoga Meditation

Making the mood-shift from daily life to yoga practice can be a struggle. While setting your phone aside is a good first step, it’s still hard to detach your mind from daily obligations. Yoga chimes are a great way to focus, clear the mind, and reset breathing. Strike the chime and inhale, then when the echo fades, strike the chime again to exhale. If you’re just beginning a meditation practice, the echo from a chime can help give a busy mind a resting place. Chimes are lightweight, handheld, and generate peaceful tones. Yoga chimes come in both solo and trio sets, and they’re tuned to a variety of notes. The aesthetics of these chimes are similar, so consider the chime’s lasting echo, if it’s an appropriate size for your needs, and whether a single note or trio is better suited to your practice.

Best Lifetime Guarantee

Woodstock Chimes- The Original Guaranteed Musically Tuned Chime– Solo

Expert Design and Craftsmanship. This single polished aluminum chime sits in a cherry-finished ash frame (7-inch by 2-inch by 1-inch) and comes with a mallet.

What We Liked:

The creator is a Grammy winning musician and instrument designer, so you can trust the design of this chime. Woodstock provides a lifetime guarantee for the tuning; the chime will maintain A440, the standard tuning pitch. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Value Buy

Treeworks Chimes Single Tone Energy Chime

Compact and Durable. Sitting in a Tennessee hardwood frame (13-inch by 4-inch by 1.5-inch), this aluminum/titanium alloy bar balances on the nodal point for maximum vibration and comes with a birch/polymer mallet.

What We Liked:

There’s braided Cordloc strung through the ergonomic wood mantle, which is great for hanging the chime in a yoga studio or meditation area. The echo resonates for up to 10 seconds at a higher frequency than other solo chimes. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for Sound Therapy

Woodstock Chimes- The Original Guaranteed Musically Tuned Chime–Trio

Calm and Refocus the Mind. Three polished aluminum rods hover in a cherry-finished ash wood frame, which measures 7 inches by 3 inches by 1 inch thick.

What We Liked:

These chimes are tuned to G4, D5, and F5, good for the Root, Heart, and Throat Chakras. When your meditation is over, just slide the mallet between the chimes and wood frame for storage. Buy it here.

Best for Yoga Studios

EONLION Meditation Trio Chime Three Tone Solo Percussion Instrument

Soothing Echo. Three titanium/aluminum alloy rods tuned to G4, D5, and F5 sit in a 6.9-inch by 3.1-inch by 1-inch wooden base.

What We Liked:

The chimes are loud enough to call attention to a studio class, and they bring about a meditative state of mind. They’re ideal for starting or ending a group yoga class or centering the mind before home practice. Buy it here.

Longest Echo

Ehome Meditation Trio Chime Solo Percussion Instrument

Versatile for Home or Classrooms. Suspended high over a 6.5-inch by 3-inch by 1-inch frame, these three aluminum/titanium rods echo for up to 10 seconds when struck.

What We Liked:

It’s compact and sturdy enough to bring from home to classrooms for grabbing attention and calming minds. This musical instrument is even durable enough to be used by children interested in learning how to strike a chime. Buy it here.