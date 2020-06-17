If you've ever had the experience of getting a good foot massage, you know how alleviating and relaxing it can feel, especially after a long week on the go. Thankfully, you don't need to keep ponying up the big bucks for an expert to give you a good rub down. There are dozens of Chinese Shiatsu foot rollers available that you can use anywhere, anytime. Whether relaxing at home on the couch after a long day, or while sitting at your desk at the office, you can experience the therapeutic effects of a quality foot massage with these handy little inventions. We've sorted through and found some of the best Chinese Shiatsu foot rollers. After all, your feet deserve it.

Best Foot Roller

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

Soothing Therapy for Sore Feet

Engineered with properly balanced and spaced acupressure nubs, arching, and elevation, this TheraFlow Shiatsu foot roller comes in a compact design with ten individual rollers, providing massage parlor-quality alleviation of a variety of foot pains.

What We Liked

On appearance alone, you can tell this foot roller from TheraFlow delivers a better quality massage than generic foam rollers and massage balls. Made of sturdy wood, it features ten independently rotating rollers, each with optimally spaced ridges to stimulate the painful trigger points on the bottoms of each foot. The back rollers (those designed for the heel portion of your foot) feature 24 separate nubs for each foot, designed for acupressure reflexology. In other words, the entire device is engineered to give you the closest possible feeling to the fingers and knuckles of an expertly trained foot masseuse. In addition, the bottom of the unit features anti-slip strips to keep it in place on both hard and carpeted flooring, so all you have to do is glide your feet back and forth and feel the alleviating effects of the massage. Get it here.

Best Electric Foot Massager

Daiwa Felicity Electric Foot Massager

Multipurpose Reflex Roller

Featuring kneading and Shiatsu-style massage settings, this electric reflexology massage roller features bi-directional controls and variable speed settings to provide invigorating massage options that can be used from the feet up to the neck and virtually everywhere in between.

What We Liked

This portable yet powerful electric foot roller is a multipurpose massager that can be used to treat sore muscles and body parts from head to toe. Though designed to provide a rolling foot massage, the unit rests on the floor (or on your sofa, bed, or mounted to a chair) to provide both a kneading and Shiatsu-style massage to calves, thighs, lower back, neck, and even hands. You control the spin direction and speed levels to provide a suitable level of muscle relaxation and acupressure to meet your needs. It's a full-body massage in the comfort of your own home. Buy it now.

Most Compact Foot Roller

Ssav 'Magic' Dual Foot Roller

Massage Anywhere

Made of durable material in a portable size, this nifty little 'Magic' roller can be used while at your desk, watching TV, after workouts, or anywhere and anytime you feel inclined to relax the tension in your feet and hands.

What We Liked

At just under 12 inches long, this compact and portable roller from Ssav is a convenient, take-anywhere foot and hand acupressure system. The unit has over 300 built-in pyramid spikes designed to stimulate nerves and help reduce pressure in the feet, hands, back, and more. It's great for plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, arch pain, myofascial pain, neuropathy, or anyone with sore feet and muscles. It’s discreet and easy to use, and just a few minutes of rolling helps to reduce tension and alleviate sore muscles. Buy it here.

Best Multipurpose Foot Roller

Ootori Manual Foot Roller Massager

Simple & Solid Roller

At only 5.6 ounces, this sturdy and lightweight foot massage roller is made of Theaceae wood with an arched design, featuring perfectly textured rollers to help address aches and pains associated with plantar fasciitis and everyday muscle soreness.

What We Liked

This compact and conveniently designed Shiatsu acupressure foot roller from Ootori offers a stimulating massage effect and helps to increase blood circulation simply by gliding your feet back and forth on the dual rollers. The rollers feature textured indentations that help to provide a comfortable and soothing massage effect that can be used on the feet, calves, arms, and more. It's small, portable, sturdy, and easy to use for a relaxing massage anywhere, anytime. Get it now.