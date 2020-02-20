While carrying a baby, it’s essential to get the proper vitamins and nutrients for you and your future child. Choline, a common supplement for adults, is perfect for improving brain function. As an added bonus, some choline supplements act as a great baby brain booster and can help promote healthy liver function for your baby’s future life. In this article, we’ll compare a couple of the best choline supplements for women with varying sizes, potencies, and added nutrients.

Best Prenatal Supplement

MegaFood Baby & Me 2

Baby Brain Booster. This supplement will support healthy fetus growth for a happy baby.

What We Liked:

These Megafood supplements are perfect for supporting healthy prenatal growth. Each supplement is crafted with iron, choline, and folate. You’ll only need to take two tablets daily to support proper brain function. You can order these tablets in 60-count or 120-count bundles. Get it now.

Great Value

Alpha GPC Choline Supplement

Powerful Choline. These choline supplements support cognitive activity for busy days at work or school.

What We Liked:

For no-fuss choline, check out these pure supplements by Double Wood. Each capsule contains 300mg of Alpha GPC, which helps support memory and focus. The bottles come with 60 capsules each, with a daily serving size of two tablets. Best of all, these supplements are all made in the USA, ensuring top-tier quality. Get it now.

Best Overall

Uridine Monophosphate

Memory Enhancer. This supplement helps you improve overall brain function with memory and focus boosters.

What We Liked:

These choline tablets are built to improve brain function. Each bottle comes with 50 capsules that can be taken once or twice daily. The uridine is made entirely in the USA and is backed by a warranty, so you’ll get your money back should you be dissatisfied in any way. These capsules are also independently tested by a third party to guarantee a quality product. Buy it here.

Best For Energy

Vegan B-Complex Vitamins Plus Choline & Inositol

Potent B-Vitamins. These B-complex vitamins will give you the energy you need to face the day head-on.

What We Liked:

B-complex is important for healthy function, and these pills are no exception. The vegan capsules contain all of the necessary B vitamins, plus choline for extra focus. They’re made without GMOs in a GMP certified facility. Each bottle comes with 60 capsules that can be taken once daily. Get it here.

Best For Everyday Use

Daily Gummy Multivitamin Adult

Strong Multivitamin. These multivitamins are perfect for boosting overall health on a regular basis.

What We Liked:

These brain-boosting vitamins are packed with nutrients. The multivitamins have choline, omega-3s, beta carotene, and vitamin K2 to give you the nutrition you need. Each bottle contains 180 gummies that can be taken up to six times daily. The supplements are made from all-natural ingredients without GMOs, ensuring a top-quality daily vitamin. Buy it here.