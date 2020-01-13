Best Citronella Oils

Whether you’re looking to calm muscle spasms, ease headaches, or shoo away pesky mosquitos, citronella oil can be the solution. Used in combination with other ingredients, you can also enjoy the citronella aroma in candles, soap, and more. Quality, testing, and application are important elements to evaluate when making your selection. We’ve selected five great oil options on the market today. Keep reading to find some of their outstanding benefits and features.

Best Quality

Nature’s Oil Citronella Oil

Quality Citronella Oil. This quality citronella oil is free of harmful pesticides with a USDA organic registration.

What We Liked:

This citronella oil is made of 100% pure therapeutic grade ingredients. We took advantage of the easy-to-use dropper application and enjoyed the strong citronella aroma. Free of pesticides, we felt safe using the USDA organic registered product throughout our home. Get it here.

Great Price

Healing Solutions Organic Citronella Oil

Affordable Citronella Oil. This quality citronella oil is offered at an affordable price.

What We Liked:

The Healing Solutions Organic Citronella Oil is USDA registered. We found the aroma to be clean and strong. Healing Solutions has a money back guarantee, and that gave us the confidence to try out the product. The exceptional quality and affordable price will certainly make us a repeat purchaser. Get it here.

Most Convenient

Healing Solutions Citronella Oil (2pk)

2pk Roll-On Citronella Oil. This 2-pack citronella oils is packaged in smooth glass roll-on bottles for convenient application.

What We Liked:

The Healing Solutions Citronella Oil 2pk provides double the aroma with an additional roll-on bottle. Made of 100% pure citronella oil, we loved the strong, unique scent. The smooth glass roll-on bottles were easy to use and the perfect size to carry around with us. Get it here.

Easy Application

Diffuse Essential Oils Citronella Oil

Citronella Oil with Dropper. This citronella oil comes with a with built-in dropper for easy application.

What We Liked:

Diffuse Essential Oils Citronella Oil is pure, undiluted, therapeutic grade oil. We thought the built-in dropper was easy to use and worked perfectly with our diffuser. Instead of pouring right from the bottle, it offers more control over the number of drops added to blends. The citronella oil scent was a great addition throughout our home and provided us with great energy throughout the day. Get it here.

Great Value

3-Pack Variety of NOW Essential Oils

Essential Oil Variety Pack. Here’s a multi-pack of essential oils including citronella, grapefruit, and lemongrass.

What We Liked:

The 3-Pack Variety of NOW Essential Oils comes with citronella, lemongrass, and grapefruit oils. Now has a history of being one of the trusted leaders in the essential oils realm, so you can trust that name. We enjoyed all three quality oils in combination with our diffuser. The variety of long-lasting scents kept us comfortable and satisfied. If you’re newer to oils, this is a great way to add variety to your growing collection. Get it here.