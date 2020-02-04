Clove essential oil is widely used for aromatherapy to improve mood and enhance energy, and due to its unique antimicrobial properties, it can be used as a pain reliever, digestive aid, to strengthen the immune system and support respiratory health. Clove oil, has long been used to ease toothaches, helps with topical pain, works as an antibacterial and antifungal. This highly versatile oil not only has a spicy sweet warm aroma, it can be used on its own, or in blends with other oils. In this article, we’ll go over some of our favorite clove oil brands so that you can enjoy the benefits of clove oil. With a variety of bottle sizes and oil potencies, you’re sure to find the best clove oil for your needs.

Best Value

Artizen Clove Essential Oil

Pure Clove Oil. This therapeutic-grade clove oil is perfect for a variety of uses.

What We Liked:

This affordable clove oil comes in a generous 1-ounce bottle for the price. Notably, the bottles are built with a UV protected sheen, so you won’t have any product evaporate unnecessarily even if you live in a sunny home. The therapeutic grade oils are made extra potent for a great value with every purchase. Best of all, these oils are backed by a lifetime warranty and money-back guarantee. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Overall

Clove Essential Oil

High-Quality Clove Oil. This essential clove oil is perfect for easy toothaches or diffusing a cozy scent throughout your home.

What We Liked:

Healing solutions manufacturers their oils in an FDA registered facility ensuring top-level quality. You’ll love the warm, cozy scent of these oils backed by the Healing Solution’s quality guarantee. Best of all, these oils are made without the use of pesticides. The 10ml clove oil bottle is certified and tested for oil purity. Buy it here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Most Pure

Plant Therapy Clove Bud Organic Essential Oil

Organic Oils. This clove essential oil is a perfect all-natural way to make your home smell great.

What We Liked:

These oils by Plant Therapy are super potent and undiluted to maintain maximum strength. The oils are 100% pure, organic and made without GMOs, so you’ll feel great about your purchase. This organic clove oil comes in a 10mL bottle. The amber bottle protects your product properly with a UV ray sheen. Buy it here.

Best For Bulk Use

NOW Clove Oil

Pure Clove Oil. This hefty clove oil bottle is perfect for experienced essential oil users.

What We Liked:

If you’re no stranger to clove oil, you’re probably better off investing in this large 4-ounce bottle of clove oil. The oil is responsibly extracted from full clove plants, allowing for proper potency with every purchase. This 100% pure bottle of clove oil is great for diffusing throughout your household for a warm, cozy scent. Notably, this oil is never tested on animals and is certified vegan. Buy it here.

Best For Beginners

Clove Bud Essential Oil

Soothing Clove Oil. This clove oil is perfect for topical ailments and diffuses a pleasant, earthy scent.

What We Liked:

This 10mL bottle of clove oil is made without GMOs is 100% natural ensuring high-quality oils with every purchase. You’ll love using this compact oil for diffusing and reducing toothaches. Customers loved using these oils directly on the skin for a light, hydrating effect combined with the pleasant slightly-spiced aroma of natural cloves. The included dropper cap is perfect for eliminating unnecessary spillage. Get it today.