Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

Having grown in popularity in recent years, cold brew coffee can now be found in most coffee shops around the world. While iced coffee consists of cooling down and refrigerating regularly brewed coffee, the process of making cold brew coffee involves steeping ground coffee with cold water in a refrigerator overnight. The result is a smoother, less-acidic, and often more strongly caffeinated beverage. The good news is that it's now easier than ever to make your own cold brew at home. With a cold brew coffee maker, all you need is some water, ground beans, and a little bit of time for the device to work its magic. Take a look at some of the options below to help you decide which cold brew coffee maker is best for you.

Most Durable

Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Simple and Solid. Made from high-quality materials top to bottom, this cold brew coffee maker from Bean Envy makes it easy to measure, brew, and pour delicious cold brew in as little as 12 hours.

What We Liked

Get a sleek, beaker-style design with measurements marked on the side of the jug up to 32 ounces (or 4 cups). This cold brew maker allows for easy measuring and pouring of your favorite cold coffee and tea drinks. Each piece of the Bean Envy cold brew maker is made of high-quality and durable materials including a borosilicate glass, 304 stainless steel filter, BPA-free silicone rings, and tight-fitting steel and silicone caps. With a brew time of 12-24 hours, this Bean Envy design creates cold coffee and teas with up to 70% less acidity than regular hot varieties. Get it here.

Freshest Brew

Ovalware RJ3 Airtight Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Airtight Smooth Brew. With an airtight lid and laser cut filter, the Ovalware RJ3 cold brew coffee maker helps create rich and smooth flavors that lock in the carafe and stay fresh up to two weeks.

What We Liked

Dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and made of extra-thick glass, the RJ3 features a built-in access handle and integrated measurement label for easier and more precise pouring. Simply add between 1.5 and 2 cups of ground coffee into the stainless steel filter to yield up to 51 ounces of delicious cold brew in less than 24-hours. We appreciated that we could pre-make our cold brew and keep it fresh for weeks! Buy it now.

Highest Capacity

Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

Innovative Design and High Yield. With one- and two-quart options, the Takeya Deluxe creates up to eight full servings of smooth cold-brewed coffee with significantly less acid than a regular cup.

What We Liked

While most cold brew coffee makers are made of glass, which can break easily and spill the fruits of your hard work all over refrigerator surfaces and countertops, this Takeya Deluxe brewer uses BPA-free Tritan plastic for a much sturdier and longer lasting device. Both the one- and two-quart options are thin enough to fit neatly inside most refrigerator doors. The fine mesh filter sleeve helps create a smooth, balanced, and more concentrated batch of cold brew that's free from the oils and acids of traditional hot coffee makers. If you’re serving a crowd or just consume a lot of coffee, this is for you! Get it now.

Most Convenient

Cold Brew Coffee Maker by Coffee Bear

High Capacity and Long-Lasting. With a non-slip base and flavor-preserving lid for easy pouring, the Coffee Bear Cold Brew Coffee Maker is 30% larger than most designs and yields up to 44 ounces of delicious cold brew in a few simple steps.

What We Liked

Though designed for cold brew coffee lovers, the Coffee Bear cold brew maker is equally-suited for your favorite iced teas and fruit-infused waters, thanks to its multi-use, rust-proof mesh filter that maximizes flavor extraction and keeps sediment build-up to a minimum. The BPA-free nylon mesh prevents any metallic taste from disturbing the flavor of your beverage, and the removable bottom filter makes the disposal of grounds and cleanup a breeze. Plus, it comes with a 5-recipe instructional booklet so you can add new cold brew beverage styles to your morning breakfast lineup. Buy it here.