Best Cold Therapy Packs and Machines
Top Cold Therapy Machine
Ossur Cold Rush Therapy Machine System
Effective Localized Treatment. Cold therapy machine that’s quiet as a whisper and provides up to six hours of cold pain relief.
What We Liked
For serious injuries and post-surgery pain management, this is the serious equipment you want. A soft knee pad hooks up to the cryotherapy machine, which provides cold relief for both pain and swelling. No melting ice, layered towels, or unwieldy cold packs. You just velcro the pad in place and adjust the level with a knob. Buy Today on Amazon.
Top Wrap
The Coldest Water Knee Ice Pack Wrap
Molds to the Knee. This knee brace velcros into place and uses special ice-cold gel to conform to injured and swollen knees.
What We Liked
Most of us can’t practically sit and keep an injured knee elevated for the first 24 to 48 hours, which is why we love this ice pack wrap. Chill it for at least two hours prior to application, then let the flexible gel conform to your knee for 20 minutes of cold therapy relief while you carry on with your busy life. Buy Now.
Great Hot & Cold
Rester’s Choice Gel Cold & Hot Pack
Compression Where You Neet It. A big, 11 by 14.5-inch compression gel pack suitable for both the freezer to get cold relief or microwave for heat therapy.
What We Liked
Because it’s heavy and made from thick fabric, it just feels like it’ll withstand years of use tending to minor pain and injuries. Leave it in the freezer for a few hours, then move the malleable gel around to conform to the injury area. The weight helps hold the large pack in place, and it’ll stay cold for up to an hour. Shop on Amazon.
Best Whole Body
Vive Cold Therapy Machine
Targeted Relief. This cryotherapy machine transforms ordinary ice into 30 minutes of targeted cold therapy treatment.
What We Liked
Fill the reservoir with ice (or reuse frozen 12 oz water bottles) and then velcro a specialized pad into place to get a quality cold therapy session on injuries and swelling. We really liked the extra-long cords that come with the machine in case you realize you left your phone on the other side of the couch or need to move a bit once you get hooked up. Get One Today at Amazon.
Best Basic Ice Pack
Thrice Gel Ice Cold Compress
Soft and Durable. You can store these petite 10.5 by 4.75-inch pliable nylon/vinyl gel packs in the freezer until you need them.
What We Liked
Stop using frozen peas to treat your sprains and strains, for real. Start adulting and store a few dedicated ice packs in your freezer for when you need them. The gel stays pliable even when it’s cold, and the durable fabric provides a layer of insulation between skin and cold. Available on Amazon.