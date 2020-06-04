Best Collagen Lotion

The importance of a good moisturizer can’t be overlooked, especially for those who live in dry climates or are concerned about the signs of aging. As we get older, the production of collagen, the protein responsible for making skin firm, smoothand plump, begins to slow down, leading to dry skin and the formation of wrinkles. It’s no wonder, then, that collagen has become a beauty buzzword. You’ll find it in everything from smoothies to foods to beauty products. While there isn’t conclusive research that ingesting collagen or moisturizing with it can jumpstart your body’s production of the protein, it can make your skin feel softer and look younger on the surface. Looking to add collagen to your daily skin care routine? Check out our list of favorite lotions including it.

Most Hydrating

Genes Vitamin E Creme

Great Cream for Parched Skin

A thirst-quenching thick lotion to leave you feeling your best.

What We Liked

Sometimes a thin lotion just won’t cut it and when that happens, we reach for Genes. This thick cream uses vitamins A, D and E to moisturize dry skin. Whether you’ve been out in the sun too long, are suffering from the effects of a dry winter or just have arid skin, this cream will leave you feeling dewy. Get it here.

Most Eco-Friendly

Medix 5.5 Collagen Cream with Caviar

Great Natural Cream

A collagen moisturizer that’s good for your body and the planet.

What We Liked

This lotion is an ideal choice for those looking for a more natural option. Vegan and cruelty-free, it’s also free from a variety of questionable ingredients such as parabens, alcohols and mineral oil. It combines plant-derived collagen with Omega 3’s from vegan caviar to hydrate and improve your skin. Buy it now.

Most Absorptive

Bloom Collagen Firming Cream for Body and Face

Effective Anti-Aging Formula

A skin-firming lotion that uses scientifically accepted ingredients.

What We Liked

Bloom uses hydrolyzed collagen, a broken-down form of the regular amino acid chain that some scientists believe is one of the only types that can make its way into the deepest layer of your skin. With its light scent and the addition of aloe and green tea, this is a lotion you’ll reach for daily. Buy it here.

Best for Faces

Collagen Face Moisturizer by L’Oreal Paris

Great Hydrating Face Formula

A daily moisturizer to restore your skin.

What We Liked

This lotion is formulated specifically for faces and works on all skin types. Use it daily to give your skin a burst of hydration for a younger, healthier look. The light and non-greasy feel leaves you feeling fresh and ready to tackle the day. Get it now.