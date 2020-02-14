Best Collagen Peptides

Aging is a real mixed bag of experiences. Greater wisdom and a broader perspective come with joint pain, wrinkles, and brittle hair and nails. While the benefits of aging come from experience alone, the downsides are because of changes in the body’s physiology. Collagen is the most plentiful protein in the body, but past the age of thirty, the body produces less. Because it’s the main component of connective tissue, you feel this change in aching joints and brittle nails. You see it in lackluster hair and skin, too. Adding a collagen supplement to your daily routine helps you reverse some downsides of aging while you keep all the benefits. Check the amount of collagen in a supplement, the included protein, and the source of the collagen when picking the right supplement for you. Here are a few of our top picks on the market today.

Best Post-Workout Powder

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Power Supplement

Collagen and Protein in One. Every dose of this unflavored powder contains 20 grams of collagen, 18 grams of protein, and 19 enzymes. Not to mention 100% of your daily intake of vitamin C!

What We Liked:

With that much protein in every scoop, you can use this collagen supplement in place of your current protein powder. We appreciated all the added health benefits with this one, along with the noticeable boost in immunity and energy. Get it here.

Best Value

Vital Vitamins Multi Collagen Pills

Bovine, Chicken, Fish, and Eggshell Collagen. Each capsule contains 1,600 mg of a collagen complex and 50 mg of digestive enzymes for effective consumption of the supplement.

What We Liked:

These capsules are faster and less messy than powdered collagen. For people adding a new supplement to an already busy daily routine, consider this a great option. It’s no-hassle and effective. Buy it here.

Best Low-Sodium

LiveWell Labs Nutrition Collagen Peptides

Easy Digestion. Every pouch of this powder has 41 servings of supplement, and each low-sodium scoop contains 10 grams of protein and 20 amino acids. It’s perfect for effective digestion.

What We Liked:

The new zip-lock bag is environmentally friendly, which we appreciated. To boot, the low sodium, 98% protein formula is a stress-free way to add collagen to a restricted diet. Our low-sodium diet testers really valued this pick and gave it their highest rating. Buy it here.

Best for Bones and Joints

Zammex Premium Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides

Pasture Raised and Grass-fed Bovine. Each serving in this 600 gram container of collagen powder contains 10 grams of collagen, 9 grams of protein, and 18 amino acids.

What We Liked:

This two-month supply of collagen supplement dissolves into hot and cold beverages without clumping. Mix it in, and enjoy all the benefits. Aging doesn’t have to be painful with this daily dose! Get it here.

Best for Keto and Paleo

Sports Research Collagen Peptides Powder

Third Party Certified. Each scoop from this 41-serving container contains 11 grams of collagen, 10 grams of protein, and 18 amino acids.

What We Liked:

The flavorless powder mixes with any beverage for easy dosages. You can even add the powder to your yogurt, soup, or post-workout smoothie. Keep in check with your Keto and Paleo lifestyles. Get it here.

Best for Hair and Skin

Great Lakes Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysate

Single Ingredient Formula. This 16-ounce container holds 38 servings. Each scoop adds 12 grams of collagen and 11 grams of protein, along with all 20 amino acids.

What We Liked:

A single ingredient formula makes it easy to incorporate this supplement into a more complex daily health regimen. Our testers noticed a positive difference in their hair, skin, and nails over the course of several months. Buy it now.