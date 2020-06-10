Best Collapsible Rubber Water Bottles

Reusable water bottles a popular and easy way to live a little more eco-consciously. However, a lot of the most popular portable water bottles on the market are big and bulky. Collapsible rubber water bottles, on the other hand, are light, easy to tuck into a backpack or purse and can stand up to your hottest or coldest beverages. Here's four to fill up.

Largest

Llevargo Collapsible Water Bottle

More of Your Favorite Beverage

An extra-large collapsible water bottle will quench your thirst all day long.

What We Liked

This collapsible water bottle holds 20 ounces of liquid when it’s fully expanded, but it only weighs about six ounces and, when collapsed, can tuck away inside just about any bag. It’s made from BPA-free, food-grade platinum silicone to ensure safe drinking as well as no stinky odors or tastes. Fill it with cold water or hot coffee: it can handle liquids from -58 degrees to 248 degrees (F). Get it here.

Best Guarantee

Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle

Try the Trend

This brand’s great customer service means you’re taken care of, with a two-year product guarantee.

What We Liked

There are many great things about Nefeeko's collapsible water bottles. They’re made from BPA-free, food-grade platinum silicone; have a silicone seal ring to prevent leakage; and they fold down to just 5.5 inches when not in use. However, the best part is security: with 24/7 customer service and a two-year product guarantee, you never have to worry about any problems with the product. Buy it now.

Lightest

Anntrue Food-Grade Silicone Portable Leak Proof Travel Water Bottle

Ultra-Light

No more bulky bottles weighing down your backpack or travel bag.

What We Liked

This water bottle is ultra-light, making it especially suitable for travelers and outdoor adventurers. It weighs a third of a pound when not filled, and collapses to just five inches tall. The silicone body is shatter-proof and a tight seal means it won’t leak.

Most Unique Design

Semetor Collapsible Water Bottle

Ergonomic Design

Keep a tight grip on your water bottle, from the hiking trail to the tennis court.

What We Liked

No matter how sweaty you get, you won’t have many difficulties keeping your water bottle handy, thanks to the unique design of this option. Rather than being shaped like a tube, this water bottle basically looks like a cylinder cinched at the waist. Additionally, the bottom features an anti-skid base. Get it now.