Best Compression Socks for Workouts
Best Firm Compression
Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks for Men and Women
Graduated Compression. This single pair of socks, made from 70% nylon and 30% spandex, comes in three sizes for men and women, with 20-30mmHg of compression that starts at the toes and moves up the calf.
What We Liked
They’re so lightweight you can wear them during heavy exercise or overnight to prevent swelling and cramps. The seams are double stitched for durability, and they keep their elastic after months of regular use and washing. Shop on Amazon.
Runner-Up Firm Compression
SB SOX Compression Socks
Reinforced Heel and Toe Support. Made with moisture-wicking fabric with 20-30 mmHg of compression, this single pair of socks come in four unisex sizes and uses graduated compression technology with extra ankle protection.
What We Liked
There are plenty of high-performance details on this sock, such as cushioning on the heel and toe, a no-slip cuff to hold it in place, and arch support for added pain relief. It also comes in fun prints you rarely see in compression socks, such as argyle and stripes. Buy Now.
Best Mild Compression
FuelMeFoot Copper Compression Socks
Rejuvenate Circulation. Made with copper-infused fibers, these socks come in a three-pack in two unisex sizes, with 15-20 mmHg of compression.
What We Liked
The copper-infused fibers stay warm in the cold and cool in the heat, plus the fabric is moisture-wicking with odor-resistant properties. They’re machine-washable and the lightweight fabric air dries fast. Available on Amazon.
Runner-Up Mild Compression
ACTINPUT Compression Socks
Affordable. These 15-20 mmHg compression socks come in an eight-pack with two sizes for men and women and they’re made with lightweight breathable material for heavy exercise or wearing overnight.
What We Liked
The bulk packs come either in a black color or with fun designs that include animal print, seasonal prints, and classic knee-sock styles. The packs are so diverse you can buy one pack and wear them while exercising, at work, or just hanging out at home. Get Yours Today at Amazon.
Best Overall
Laite Hebe Compression Socks for Women and Men
Unique Knitted Design. Available in two unisex sizes, these 20-30 mmHg compression socks come in a six-pack, made from 85% nylon, 10% polyester, and 5% elastane.
What We Liked
The knit design provides compression and flexibility in 360°, so your movements never feel confined by the sock. The blend of materials has great durability through repeated wear but doesn’t compromise on the softness. Buy on Amazon.