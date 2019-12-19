Best Cooling Wipes

Cooling wipes are useful to have in your bag, especially if you frequent hot yoga classes. Great for cleaning off yourself and your yoga gear, they most often come in individually wrapped packages for easy transport and freshness. These wipes can quickly clear any sweat and grime from your face, protecting your pores and ensuring clear skin. Think you may need to check out some cooling wipes to add to your bag? Look no further. We’ve rounded up our favorites on the market right now.

Best Caffeinated Wipes

Oars + Alps Natural Face and Body Wipes

Clean and Invigorating. With Arctic blue ice crystals and caffeine, these wipes are the perfect pick-me-up after a tough class.

What We Liked:

We loved that these wipes were caffeinated. After intense classes, we easily wiped off our faces and got a helpful boost of caffeine to get us out to our cars. Additionally, the Arctic blue ice crystals embedded in these wipes gently exfoliate your skin to keep your pores clean. These wipes are individually packaged in calming blue packets. Get them here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Cotton Wipes

Kool Wipes Moist Cotton Towel

Durable and Fresh. Made of thick, sturdy cotton, these wipes will easily clean you and your yoga gear for a fresh feel and amazing natural scent.

What We Liked:

We were impressed by the thick, sturdy cotton used to make these towels. These large wipes (eight square inches) will hold up as you scrub messes from your mat, and they can easily be used to wipe off your face and your other gear after class. These also have a pleasantly cool lemongrass scent and can be heated. Get them today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best for the Face

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes

Natural and Kind. Ethically made, these wipes are designed to clean, exfoliate, soothe, and hydrate your face.

What We Liked:

These face wipes from Ursa Major are the perfect ethical choice. They are vegan, cruelty- and toxin-free, made in the United States, and use only naturally-derived ingredients. Individually packaged, these wipes are made to be sensitive on your skin and are soaked in a formula meant to clean, exfoliate, soothe, and hydrate. They replenish what we lose in our workout and help us maintain a healthy glow. We appreciated their outdoorsy scent with hints of orange, lavender, and fir. Get it here.