Best Cooling Wipes
Best Caffeinated Wipes
Oars + Alps Natural Face and Body Wipes
Clean and Invigorating. With Arctic blue ice crystals and caffeine, these wipes are the perfect pick-me-up after a tough class.
What We Liked:
We loved that these wipes were caffeinated. After intense classes, we easily wiped off our faces and got a helpful boost of caffeine to get us out to our cars. Additionally, the Arctic blue ice crystals embedded in these wipes gently exfoliate your skin to keep your pores clean. These wipes are individually packaged in calming blue packets. Get them here.
Best Cotton Wipes
Kool Wipes Moist Cotton Towel
Durable and Fresh. Made of thick, sturdy cotton, these wipes will easily clean you and your yoga gear for a fresh feel and amazing natural scent.
What We Liked:
We were impressed by the thick, sturdy cotton used to make these towels. These large wipes (eight square inches) will hold up as you scrub messes from your mat, and they can easily be used to wipe off your face and your other gear after class. These also have a pleasantly cool lemongrass scent and can be heated. Get them today.
Best for the Face
Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes
Natural and Kind. Ethically made, these wipes are designed to clean, exfoliate, soothe, and hydrate your face.
What We Liked:
These face wipes from Ursa Major are the perfect ethical choice. They are vegan, cruelty- and toxin-free, made in the United States, and use only naturally-derived ingredients. Individually packaged, these wipes are made to be sensitive on your skin and are soaked in a formula meant to clean, exfoliate, soothe, and hydrate. They replenish what we lose in our workout and help us maintain a healthy glow. We appreciated their outdoorsy scent with hints of orange, lavender, and fir. Get it here.