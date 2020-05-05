Best Cordless Clippers
Best for Families
Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer
Cut Any Hair, Anywhere. Beard, dad’s hair, kids’ hair, the dog’s hair — it’s all fair game.
What We Liked:
These cordless clippers are super versatile. They come with a set of eight different attachments that all help you easily cut hair to your desired length. They're safe and easy to use for even novices, and they can run for an entire hour on a full charge.
Best Budget Option
Remington PG6025 All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit
Don’t Sacrifice Your Budget For a Good Shave. Everything you need for an agreeable price.
What We Liked:
This grooming kit comes with the cordless clippers and several different attachments that make shaving easy and simple. Extra features include delicate trimmer settings for shaving nose and ears and a stubble comb helps you retain the five o' clock shadow you want, so you don't end up with a baby face.
Best for True Beard Aficionados
Hatteker Mens Beard Trimmer
Baby Your Beard the Way It Deserves. Keep your beard perfectly groomed with this high-end cordless trimmer.
What We Liked:
If you take great pride in your beard, then you want to make sure you treat it correctly and only use the best products when grooming. This beard trimmer is on the higher-end side of things, with a powerful motor, complete set of attachments, high-carbon blades, self-sharpening feature and more. It's just the thing you need to take your beard game to the next level.
Most High-Tech Option
xtava Pro Cordless Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmer
Enjoy an Array of Features. The Clipper Tools You Never Knew You Needed
What We Liked:
This cordless clipper set offers so many different features and functions that you never knew you needed, but that you soon won't be able to live without. It comes with an LED display screen that shows you the battery status, when you need to charge your clippers and when you need to lubricate your clippers. The battery lasts for a whopping near five hours. And, it works on a range of voltages, making it a good fit for travel.