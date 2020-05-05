Best Cordless Clippers

Cordless clippers can be an absolute godsend for anyone who wants to trim their hair or beard on their own. They offer a neater, cleaner cut compared to a razor and can slice through thick hair that a disposable razor just can’t handle. Cordless clippers are easy to take on the go, for business trips or vacation, and they can be used a variety of ways. Families will find them useful for cutting hair, too, from kids to even pets. Cordless clippers additionally take very little maintenance, just a charge every once in a while and some simple-to-use lubricant. Sound like just what you need? Check out these four superior cordless clipper options.

Best for Families

Wahl Color Pro Cordless Rechargeable Hair Clipper & Trimmer

Cut Any Hair, Anywhere. Beard, dad’s hair, kids’ hair, the dog’s hair — it’s all fair game.

What We Liked:

These cordless clippers are super versatile. They come with a set of eight different attachments that all help you easily cut hair to your desired length. They’re safe and easy to use for even novices, and they can run for an entire hour on a full charge. Buy Now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Best Budget Option

Remington PG6025 All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit

Don’t Sacrifice Your Budget For a Good Shave. Everything you need for an agreeable price.

What We Liked:

This grooming kit comes with the cordless clippers and several different attachments that make shaving easy and simple. Extra features include delicate trimmer settings for shaving nose and ears and a stubble comb helps you retain the five o’ clock shadow you want, so you don’t end up with a baby face. Available On Amazon.

Best for True Beard Aficionados

Hatteker Mens Beard Trimmer

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Baby Your Beard the Way It Deserves. Keep your beard perfectly groomed with this high-end cordless trimmer.

What We Liked:

If you take great pride in your beard, then you want to make sure you treat it correctly and only use the best products when grooming. This beard trimmer is on the higher-end side of things, with a powerful motor, complete set of attachments, high-carbon blades, self-sharpening feature and more. It’s just the thing you need to take your beard game to the next level. Purchase Now.

Most High-Tech Option

xtava Pro Cordless Hair Clippers and Beard Trimmer

Enjoy an Array of Features. The Clipper Tools You Never Knew You Needed

What We Liked:

This cordless clipper set offers so many different features and functions that you never knew you needed, but that you soon won’t be able to live without. It comes with an LED display screen that shows you the battery status, when you need to charge your clippers and when you need to lubricate your clippers. The battery lasts for a whopping near five hours. And, it works on a range of voltages, making it a good fit for travel. Get Yours Today.