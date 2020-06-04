Best Core Sliders for Use on Hardwood Floors

Many people opt to work out at home out of convenience, but without a trainer to bark instructions, it’s easy to plateau with at-home workouts. But you don’t need a bulky gym equipment or a personal trainer to take your core workouts to the next level. Core sliders­—nifty, compact, travel-friendly discs—can boost the effectiveness of your at-home abdominal workouts and keep you from getting bored. Simply place them beneath your hands or feet and see how easily they glide across the surface, allowing you to add movement to static core workouts like planks and mountain climbers.

Synergee Core Sliders

A no-nonsense, no-frills set of two double-sided core slider disks for use on carpet and hardwood floors.

This set of core sliders comes in basic black as well as four other bright colors including lime green, hot pink, red, and highlighter yellow. If you’ve never used core sliders before, this set is likely perfect for you, given that it comes packaged with a color-printed manual full of exercises you can do using them. Get them here.

A AZURELIFE Exercise Core Sliders

A pack of 2 sleek double-sided core sliders that come basic black, bright blue, and a dusty purple.

These professional-looking dual-sided core sliders are the perfect addition to a seasoned fitness junkie’s workout arsenal. With a chic design and top-quality build, you can proudly toss them into your bag and use them at the gym as well as at home. They can be used on both hard and carpeted flooring. The package includes a set of two sliders, plus an illustrated guide of 12 different workouts to do using them. Buy them now.

INMAKER Exercise Sliders Fitness, Dual Sided Strength Slides, Core Gliding Discs with Carry Bag, Manual and E-book

A set of double-sided slip-proof core sliders for use on both hardwood and carpeted floors.

The combo print and digital manual make these perfect for beginners and the padded foam means they’re easy to use on hard-wood surfaces.The pair comes with a drawstring carry bag for easy, compact traveling and both a printed manual and an e-book with directions and exercise suggestions. Buy them now.

SKLZ Slidez Dual-Sided Exercise Glider Discs for Core Stability Exercises for Hands & Feet, Standard Use

With low-friction material, a wide surface area, and an ergonomic tread for comfortable non-slip grip, these core sliders are for those seeking an upgrade from the basics.

These core sliders are made with the practiced trainer in mind. Clips let you connect the sliders for bilateral training. Additionally, this set addresses a common problem with core sliders – their notoriety for scuffing floors —with a low-friction base designed to leave no marks. Buy them here.